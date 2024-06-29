Report: Newcastle United’s Star Striker Set to Sign New Contract Before Pre-Season

Alexander Isak Set to Sign New Contract Before Pre-Season: A Major Boost for Newcastle United

Newcastle United fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Alexander Isak is poised to sign a new contract before the pre-season schedule kicks off. This development comes amidst interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea, but it appears the Swedish striker is set to remain on Tyneside. The original article by Danny Rust and Dean Jones from Give Me Sport provides an insightful look into this significant move for Newcastle.

Isak’s Commitment to Newcastle

According to GMS sources, Newcastle United are confident that Alexander Isak will commit his future to the club by signing a new contract before pre-season. This contract is expected to include a release clause similar to that of his teammate Bruno Guimaraes. Isak’s potential new deal would be a significant boost for the Magpies, especially after he scored 25 goals in 40 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

Isak has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea. However, Newcastle are determined not to entertain any offers for their star striker. The Magpies have reportedly set a price tag that they believe will deter potential suitors, making a move to either the Emirates Stadium or Stamford Bridge increasingly unlikely.

Newcastle’s Ambition Matches Isak’s

One of the key reasons Isak is keen to stay at Newcastle is the club’s ambition. Despite narrowly missing out on European qualification due to Manchester United’s FA Cup win, Newcastle have already made significant strides in the transfer market. The acquisition of Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth is a testament to the club’s intent to strengthen their squad.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is eager to have Isak available for the upcoming season, starting with their clash against Southampton. Howe’s confidence in Isak is evident as he has been described as “superb” by club legend Alan Shearer. The striker’s impressive statistics from the last season back this up, with Isak outperforming teammate Callum Wilson in several key areas.

Isak vs. Wilson: A Statistical Comparison

When comparing Isak and Wilson’s performance during the 2023/24 campaign, the Swedish striker comes out on top in multiple metrics. Isak’s pass completion percentage stands at 78.1%, significantly higher than Wilson’s 64.4%. Additionally, Isak averages 2.87 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, compared to Wilson’s 2.00. In terms of goals and expected goals, Isak also leads with 0.84 and 0.81 per 90 minutes, respectively, just edging out Wilson’s 0.82 and 0.80.

These statistics highlight Isak’s crucial role in Newcastle’s attack and why retaining him is a priority for the club. With four years remaining on his current deal, which sees him earning £120,000 per week, the new contract is likely to further secure his position as a key player for the Magpies.

Potential Moves in the Transfer Market

Despite the focus on securing Isak’s future, Newcastle have not ruled out the possibility of adding another striker to their ranks. GMS sources revealed that the Magpies considered a £37 million deal for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Although discussions have been paused, Newcastle may revisit this option later in the summer transfer window if necessary.

Newcastle’s proactive approach in the transfer market underscores their ambition to compete at the highest level. By securing Isak and potentially adding another quality striker, the Magpies aim to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of European qualification in the upcoming season.

Alexander Isak’s expected contract renewal is a significant positive development for Newcastle United. His impressive performance last season and the club’s ambition to build a competitive squad make Tyneside an attractive place for the Swedish striker to continue his career. With Eddie Howe at the helm and key signings like Lloyd Kelly, Newcastle are poised to make a strong impact in the 2024/25 season.

Newcastle fans can look forward to seeing Isak in action as he continues to be a vital part of their journey. The commitment from both player and club sets a promising tone for the future, ensuring that the Magpies remain a formidable force in the Premier League.