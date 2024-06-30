Report: Liverpool’s £50m Bid and Key Player Trade for Newcastle’ Star

Liverpool Eyeing Gordon: A Strategic Move?

Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle’s livewire winger, Anthony Gordon, is authentic, but the Reds had little enthusiasm for the initial deal that Newcastle proposed. TEAMtalk reports that the Magpies offered Gordon to Liverpool in a swap deal involving centre-back Jarell Quansah and an undisclosed sum. However, Liverpool’s new boss, Arne Slot, holds Quansah in high regard, causing the cash-plus-player proposal to fall through quickly.

Newcastle’s Financial Concerns and the Minteh Deal

Newcastle are eager to raise funds to address their PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Regulations) concerns before the June 30 deadline. To that end, Eddie Howe’s side has agreed to sell winger Yankuba Minteh to Brighton in a deal worth £33 million. This move, however, doesn’t rule out Gordon’s potential departure in July. Gordon is reportedly open to returning to Merseyside by joining Liverpool, and TEAMtalk has been informed that the Reds are preparing a proposal of their own.

Liverpool Prepares a Tempting Offer for Gordon

According to sources, Liverpool is prepared to bid £50 million and include backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to sweeten the deal. Liverpool reportedly values the Republic of Ireland international, Kelleher, in the £25 million-£35 million range, making the total cost of the bid worth £75 million-£85 million.

While Minteh and Gordon are both on the market, it’s the former Everton winger, Gordon, whom Newcastle are most determined to keep. Despite this, the financial pressures might force their hand.

The Potential Impact of Kelleher’s Inclusion

Including Kelleher in the deal could prove pivotal. Newcastle is on the lookout for a goalkeeper to challenge Nick Pope, and Kelleher shone during his 26 appearances last season. Kelleher has consistently delivered strong performances when deputising for Alisson Becker, earning high praise from Liverpool’s key figures.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk once said, “I have always said [Kelleher] is world class, and he stepped up today, again. It’s good to see. He’s a good boy, good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool.” Jurgen Klopp echoed these sentiments, declaring, “We have the best goalkeeper in the world, and we have the best number two in the world.”

Kelleher’s Desire for Regular Starts

The 25-year-old Kelleher believes the time is right for him to become a regular starter, and given the presence of Alisson at Liverpool, that can only happen if he leaves the club. A move to St. James’ Park would put him in direct competition with Pope, and Kelleher would likely relish the opportunity to earn the starting role.

Conclusion

Newcastle’s offer to Liverpool for Anthony Gordon demonstrates the Magpies’ need to comply with PSR regulations. Although Eddie Howe might be reluctant to lose a star player like Gordon, the financial implications could necessitate the sale. Liverpool’s counter-offer, featuring a substantial bid plus Kelleher, adds an intriguing twist to the potential transfer. As the transfer window progresses, it will be fascinating to see how both clubs navigate these negotiations.