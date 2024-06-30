Georgia vs Spain Euro 2024: Watch Live as Georgia Chases Another Historic Upset

Georgia’s Remarkable Challenge Against Spain at Euro 2024

Georgia aims to stun the football world once more as they face Spain in the last 16 of Euro 2024 tonight. This match promises to be an intriguing contest as Willy Sagnol’s team looks to continue their historic journey.

Georgia’s Historic Victory

Georgia’s stunning 2-0 triumph over Portugal on Wednesday night, with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze, sent shockwaves through the tournament. This landmark victory marked their first major international knockout stage appearance, igniting celebrations across Tbilisi.

Spain’s Quiet Confidence

Spain, initially not among the top favourites, has proven their might in this tournament. Dominant performances against Croatia, Italy, and Albania propelled them to the top of Group B, dubbed the ‘Group of Death’, showcasing their championship potential. Under the guidance of head coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s ability to rotate their squad while maintaining high performance levels has been impressive.

High Stakes in Cologne

As Georgia prepares for their quarter-final bid, they face a formidable Spanish side ready to prove their dominance. Spain’s squad depth and tactical flexibility give them a significant advantage, but Georgia’s tenacity and newfound confidence could lead to another unforgettable upset.

How to Watch Spain vs Georgia

For fans in the UK, the clash between Spain and Georgia will be broadcast live and free on ITV1, following England’s match against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen. Coverage starts at 7:30pm BST, with kick-off at 8pm. The match can also be streamed live via the ITVX app and website, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

VPN Access

