How to Watch England v Slovakia: Can Southgate’s Men Redeem Themselves?

England vs Slovakia: A High-Stakes Clash in Gelsenkirchen

England’s Quest for Redemption

England, heavy favourites, face Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen tonight, determined to silence critics after a disappointing group stage. Manager Gareth Southgate is under intense scrutiny following lacklustre performances that saw the Three Lions scrape through with just one win and two draws.

Group Stage Struggles

England began their campaign with a tense victory over Serbia, followed by underwhelming draws against Denmark and Slovenia. Despite these setbacks, they topped Group C, albeit with only two goals in three matches. Originally poised for a thrilling knockout encounter with the Netherlands, England’s path altered unexpectedly due to Georgia’s stunning win over Portugal, resulting in a match-up with Slovakia.

Slovakia’s Underdog Spirit

Slovakia, managed by Francesco Calzona, enter the knockout stage as underdogs, having advanced as one of the four best third-place finishers. Their journey included a surprising victory over Belgium, a narrow defeat to Ukraine, and a draw with Romania. Despite their odds, Slovakia’s tenacity is evident and they aim to make history by securing their first win against England.

Historical Context and Viewing Details

Slovakia has yet to defeat England, their best result being a draw at Euro 2016. Their last encounter ended in a 2-1 World Cup qualifying loss at Wembley in September 2017. Fans can catch the action live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 3:30pm BST for a 5pm kick-off.

