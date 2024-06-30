De Ligt Open to Manchester United Move: Goldbridge Reaction

De Ligt and Manchester United: Analysing the Potential Transfer

Manchester United’s Pursuit of De Ligt

Manchester United’s transfer market activity is heating up with news from Fabrizio Romano that the club is in direct talks with Matthijs de Ligt and his representatives. Romano reports that De Ligt is open to joining United, even without the lure of Champions League football. This potential transfer is a significant development for a club looking to bolster its defensive options.

A New Era Under INEOS

This transfer window marks a new era for Manchester United under the ownership of INEOS. Unlike the Glazer regime, which was often criticised for overpaying for players and handing out exorbitant wages, INEOS seems to be taking a more strategic approach. Mark Goldbridge, on The United Stand, emphasises the importance of this shift, stating, “We are no longer under a Glazer regime; we’re under an INEOS regime who are assembling this endgame sort of football committee.”

Addressing Concerns and Criticisms

Despite the excitement, there are valid concerns among the fan base regarding De Ligt’s potential move. Goldbridge notes the criticisms floating around on social media, with some fans labeling De Ligt as “just a Dutch Maguire.” These critics argue that De Ligt may not be able to play a high defensive line due to his perceived lack of pace and injury history. However, Goldbridge counters these points by stating, “De Ligt is a High-line centre back. That’s what he was brought up on at Ajax and that is what he is.”

Financial Considerations

A significant hurdle in the potential signing of De Ligt is his wage demands. Currently on a substantial salary at Bayern Munich, any move to Manchester United would require either a wage reduction from De Ligt or a financial compromise from Bayern. Goldbridge articulates this dilemma, saying, “Delit should be on about 200 Grand a week, nothing more than that. Top wage for De Ligt in the Premier League should be 200 Grand a week.”

Trust in the New Regime

The decision to pursue De Ligt comes down to trust in the new regime at Manchester United. Goldbridge expresses cautious optimism, suggesting that if the INEOS committee, including football experts like John Murtough and Erik ten Hag, believes De Ligt is the right fit, then fans should trust their judgment. “If they’re saying that De Ligt is the guy, then it’s not just John M doing it because ten Hag says so. There’s actually a committee behind it.”

Potential Impact on the Squad

Adding De Ligt to United’s defence could potentially transform the team’s dynamics. Pairing him with Lisandro Martinez could provide a solid defensive foundation, allowing United to play a higher line and press more effectively. This tactical flexibility is crucial for Erik ten Hag’s vision of a high-energy, pressing team.

Conclusion: A Cautious Optimism

While the potential signing of De Ligt brings both excitement and concern, the overall sentiment is one of cautious optimism. The financial aspects need careful consideration, but the strategic approach of INEOS gives fans hope that Manchester United is moving in the right direction. As Goldbridge succinctly puts it, “If INEOS think it’s a good deal, I’m excited about it.”