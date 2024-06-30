Player Ratings: England’s Comeback Against Slovakia at Euro 2024

England Triumphs Over Slovakia in Extra Time Thriller

England pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 Round of 16, with late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane securing their place in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.

First Half: Slovakia Stuns England

The match began with England displaying more energy than in previous games. Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier both had early chances, but Slovakia proved dangerous on the counter. Lukas Haraslin managed to slip past Kyle Walker, but Marc Guehi’s crucial block kept the score level.

Slovakia took the lead 25 minutes in, capitalising on a defensive lapse from England. Ivan Schranz found space behind Guehi and slotted the ball past Jordan Pickford. England struggled to respond and looked disjointed as Slovakia sat deep to defend their lead.

Second Half: England’s Struggles Continue

Phil Foden seemed to have equalised five minutes after the restart, but VAR ruled it out for offside. Slovakia nearly doubled their lead from the halfway line after a mistake by John Stones, but England’s defence recovered.

As the game wore on, England’s attack grew more predictable and lethargic. Harry Kane missed a golden opportunity to equalise, and Declan Rice struck the post with a long-range effort. It wasn’t until the dying moments of stoppage time that Bellingham produced a moment of magic with a spectacular bicycle kick, sending the game into extra time.

Extra Time: Kane Secures Victory

Just 52 seconds into extra time, Harry Kane headed home from an Ivan Toney flick-on, giving England the lead. England managed to hold on, securing a place in the last eight where they will face Switzerland, who defeated Italy 2-0 in their own Round of 16 clash.

Player Ratings: England

Jordan Pickford: 5/10

Kyle Walker: 3/10

John Stones: 4/10

Marc Guehi: 4/10

Kieran Trippier: 3/10

Kobbie Mainoo: 5/10

Declan Rice: 6/10

Bukayo Saka: 5/10

Jude Bellingham: 5/10

Phil Foden: 4/10

Harry Kane: 4/10

Substitutes:

Cole Palmer (66′ for Trippier): 5/10

Eberechi Eze (84′ for Mainoo): 6/10

Ivan Toney (90′ for Foden): 7/10

Conor Gallagher (105′ for Kane): 5/10

Ezri Konsa (105′ for Bellingham): 5/10

Player Ratings: Slovakia

Martin Dubravka: 5/10

Peter Pekarik: 5/10

Denis Vavro: 6.5/10

Milan Skriniar: 6.5/10

David Hancko: 7/10

Stanislav Lobotka: 7/10

Juraj Kucka: 5.5/10

Ondrej Duda: 6.5/10

Ivan Schranz: 7/10

David Strelec: 6/10

Lukas Haraslin: 6.5/10

Substitutes: