Report: Key Updates on Man Utd’s Quest for New Centre-Back

Manchester United’s Defensive Dilemma: Araujo Out, De Ligt In?

The Araujo Decision

Manchester United’s search for a new centre-back has taken several turns this transfer window, with the club setting its sights on various targets following Raphael Varane’s exit. While the Red Devils had shown interest in Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, recent reports from Spain, notably covered by Football Transfers, indicate that this move is becoming increasingly unlikely. According to transfer specialist Matteo Moretto, the pursuit of Araujo is now “very cold.”

Shifting Focus to De Ligt

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are not pausing in their quest to bolster the defence, as attention shifts towards Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano highlights that United’s interest in De Ligt is serious, though formal negotiations with Bayern have yet to commence. “Man Utd in the last hours also reached out to the camp of Matthijs de Ligt…at the moment still no bid, still no direct negotiation with Bayern. Probably after the Euros, this will become something really concrete between the clubs if Man Utd want,” Romano disclosed on his YouTube channel.

Evaluating Alternatives

While the De Ligt storyline develops, Manchester United keeps other options on the table. Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton remains a candidate, although his high valuation by Everton poses a financial challenge. Romano mentions, “We know that [Jarrad] Branthwaite remains absolutely on the list, but at the moment, Everton insists on £65m, £70m – too expensive. Man Utd will still go for Branthwaite but for a different value, not for that money.”

Implications for United’s Strategy

This defensive reshuffle is critical for United as they prepare for a season aiming to return to the top of English and European football. The decisions made in this transfer window could define Ten Hag’s tenure, as he seeks to construct a squad capable of competing on all fronts, even without the lure of Champions League football. The potential acquisition of De Ligt, despite the absence of Champions League action, indicates a persuasive project underway at United, one that might sway top talents to join the rebuild.