Portugal’s Euro 2024 Hopes on the Line Against Slovenia – How to Watch Live

Portugal Face Crucial Test Against Slovenia in Euro 2024 Last-16

Portugal will step onto the pitch tonight with the weight of expectations firmly on their shoulders as they clash with Slovenia in the Euro 2024 last-16 showdown. After a promising start with two wins in the group stage, the Selecao faced a surprising defeat against Georgia, prompting questions about Roberto Martinez’s tactical acumen.

Slovenia’s Observations and Strategy

Slovenia, meticulously analysing Portugal’s vulnerabilities, noted their struggle against a robust back five. This insight comes from their encounter in March, where they handed Martinez his first defeat despite holding just 25% possession. Slovenia’s strategy will likely hinge on exploiting these weaknesses to replicate their previous success.

Ronaldo’s Mission for Redemption

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are acutely aware that another early exit would be a significant setback. The team must find creative solutions to penetrate Slovenia’s defence and convert opportunities into goals.

How to Watch Portugal vs Slovenia

For viewers in the UK, Portugal vs Slovenia will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One. Coverage kicks off at 7:30 pm BST, leading up to the 8 pm kick-off.