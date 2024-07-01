Goldbridge Talks England: ‘Southgate is lucky rather than skillful’

Southgate’s England: Lucky or Skillful? Insights from Mark Goldbridge

The Controversial Tenure of Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate’s time as England’s manager has been marked by both praise and criticism. In recent episodes of the That’s Football Podcast, Mark Goldbridge has been particularly vocal about Southgate’s strategies and decisions. According to Goldbridge, Southgate has often been “lucky” rather than skillful, a sentiment echoed by many England fans.

Goldbridge on Southgate’s Squad Choices

Mark Goldbridge has been consistently critical of Southgate’s squad selections. In a reaction video to the England World Cup squad for 2022, he exclaimed, “How can Southgate justify picking Maguire?” Goldbridge pointed out that Harry Maguire’s form at the club level did not merit his inclusion in the national team​.

This criticism was further amplified during England’s match against the USA, where Goldbridge expressed his frustration: “Southgate’s terrible tactics and refusal to take his favourites off cost us the game.” He argued that Southgate’s loyalty to certain players has often been detrimental to the team’s performance​.

The Debate on Southgate’s Tactics

Another major point of contention has been Southgate’s tactical approach. During a heated discussion, Goldbridge said, “Southgate stays on as England manager, but at what cost?” He elaborated on how Southgate’s conservative style has often stifled England’s attacking potential, leading to underwhelming performances in major tournaments​.

Goldbridge’s analysis isn’t just about player selection but also about game management. He has repeatedly questioned Southgate’s in-game decisions, such as substitutions and formation changes. “No way Southgate did this!” he exclaimed in disbelief at some of Southgate’s decisions during crucial matches.

England’s Future Under Southgate

Despite the criticisms, Southgate remains at the helm, leading England into future competitions. Goldbridge’s sentiments reflect a broader uncertainty among fans about whether Southgate can lead England to major tournament victories. “The only thing keeping him in the job is luck,” Goldbridge argued, pointing to instances where England’s favourable draws and opponent mistakes have masked underlying issues within the team.