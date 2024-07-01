Report: England’s No.1 Goalkeeper Makes Major Move to PSG

Mary Earps Joins Paris St-Germain: A Major Move for England’s No.1

In a significant transfer development, England goalkeeper Mary Earps has signed a two-year contract with Paris St-Germain on a free transfer, following the expiration of her Manchester United deal. The 31-year-old’s move marks a key moment in both her career and the women’s football landscape.

Transition from Manchester to Paris

Mary Earps’ departure from Manchester United comes after much consideration. Despite United’s efforts to secure her with a new deal, Earps decided to move on, citing the club’s impending transitional phase as not aligning with her career goals. “I’m very honoured to become a Parisian and I can’t wait to play alongside my new team-mates,” Earps stated. “Together, we’re going to give our all to help the club shine and make our fans proud. I’m determined to contribute to our future success so that Paris St-Germain continues to rank among Europe’s top clubs.”

Manchester United concluded the last Women’s Super League (WSL) season in fifth place, a substantial 20 points adrift of champions Chelsea, though they did clinch the FA Cup. Conversely, PSG made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League, only to be ousted by Lyon.

High-Profile Departures from United

Earps is among several notable players who have left Manchester United on free transfers recently. The club confirmed that captain Katie Zelem had departed after not being offered a new contract, while Spain forward Lucia Garcia moved to Mexican side Monterrey. Last summer saw striker Alessia Russo and defender Ona Batlle transfer to Arsenal and Barcelona, respectively, also on free transfers.

Earps’ exit highlights a trend of prominent talent moving away from United, potentially indicating broader issues within the club’s management or strategic direction. This exodus might signal a period of rebuilding or re-evaluation for United as they seek to regain their competitive edge in the WSL and beyond.

It's official! 🇫🇷 Mary Earps has signed a two-year deal to join PSG on a free transfer.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/33kYTozXvJ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 1, 2024

Earps’ Stellar Career Highlights

Mary Earps’ career has been marked by remarkable achievements. She was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 following her outstanding performance in England’s journey to their first World Cup final. Throughout the tournament, Earps played every minute, conceded only four goals, kept three clean sheets, and saved a penalty in the final against Spain, which ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Her previous accolades include being a pivotal part of England’s Euro 2022 victory, securing the Lionesses’ first major trophy. These accomplishments have solidified her status as England’s No.1 goalkeeper since 2021.

Analysis: World’s Highest-Paid Goalkeeper

This move to PSG is a significant milestone for Earps, as she reportedly becomes the world’s highest-paid goalkeeper, underscoring her exceptional contributions in recent seasons. Her prominence in England and her role as the Lionesses’ first-choice keeper have fueled her ambitions for further club success.

United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, coupled with their fifth-place finish in the WSL, made it apparent that retaining Earps would be challenging. The transfer saga, which saw interest from Arsenal and PSG, concluded with Earps choosing the French capital. Her decision was influenced by the opportunity to play regular Champions League football and compete for major trophies, ambitions that align more closely with PSG’s current trajectory.

Paris St-Germain, despite facing stiff competition from rivals Lyon, will benefit significantly from Earps’ experience and skill. Her previous stint abroad with Wolfsburg demonstrated her ability to thrive in international environments, boding well for her future in Paris.

In summary, Mary Earps’ move from Manchester to Paris is not just a career milestone but a significant moment for women’s football, reflecting her status as a top-tier goalkeeper and her ongoing pursuit of excellence on the European stage.