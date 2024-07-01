Kevin De Bruyne Open to MLS Move Amid Contract Uncertainty

Kevin De Bruyne’s Future at Manchester City: Uncertain Yet Promising

Kevin De Bruyne, a name synonymous with Manchester City’s success over the past decade, is facing an uncertain future. At 33, with one year left on his contract, the Belgian midfielder is contemplating his next move. In an exclusive interview with HLN, De Bruyne revealed, “It’s hard to say what will happen,” signalling the possibility of a significant change in his career trajectory.

De Bruyne’s current contract with Manchester City runs until the end of the next season. Despite rumours, the midfielder has yet to engage in talks with the club regarding an extension. “Everyone knows I’m under contract at City for another year. And that I haven’t talked to anyone yet. I assume there will be talks with City in the next few months,” De Bruyne mentioned. This statement leaves fans and analysts speculating about his potential departure.

Potential Moves: Saudi Arabia or MLS?

The Athletic’s Nnamdi Onyeagwara has reported that De Bruyne might be open to a move to the MLS either this summer or next, while clubs in Saudi Arabia have also shown interest. However, De Bruyne’s comments suggest he is not driven by financial incentives alone. “Look, I have more than enough money. I know that well enough. If a silly amount is offered later, then that’s not for me,” he clarified, indicating that his decision will be based on factors beyond just monetary gains.

Impact and Legacy at Manchester City

Since joining Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has been instrumental in the club’s domination of English football. With six Premier League titles and a historic Champions League win in 2023, his contributions have been invaluable. Despite a significant injury last season that limited him to 26 appearances, De Bruyne still managed to score six goals and provide 18 assists, showcasing his enduring quality and importance to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Looking Ahead: Euro 2024 and Beyond

Currently focused on Belgium’s Euro 2024 campaign, De Bruyne remains a pivotal figure for his national team. He has started all three of Belgium’s matches, scoring one goal, and is preparing for a crucial last-16 tie against France. Reflecting on his future, De Bruyne said, “I hope I can last a few more years. My summer will be very quiet. I will enjoy my holidays. And then I will return to City.” This sentiment reflects his desire to continue playing at the highest level while also enjoying the immediate break.

As the European Championship progresses and the summer break looms, Kevin De Bruyne’s future remains shrouded in uncertainty. However, his dedication to Manchester City and his pragmatic approach to his career decisions highlight a professional who values both his legacy and personal contentment. The coming months will be crucial as De Bruyne and Manchester City potentially engage in discussions about his future with the club.