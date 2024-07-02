Report: Newcastle Set to Offload High Earner to Saudi

Newcastle United’s Strategic Moves: Almiron’s Potential Transfer

Almiron’s Move to Saudi Pro League

Newcastle United are currently negotiating with a Saudi Pro League club to sell Miguel Almiron, as detailed by Sky Sports. The discussions about the 30-year-old Paraguayan international come as Newcastle evaluates its player strategy amidst a busy transfer window.

Transfer Window Dynamics

The Saudi transfer window’s opening has sparked a flurry of activity, with Newcastle potentially looking to capitalize by offloading Almiron. Although the specific Saudi club remains undisclosed, the talks signal a strategic move for Newcastle to potentially recoup their investment from his club record £20m transfer from Atlanta United in 2019.

Newcastle’s Broader Transfer Strategy

This potential sale is part of Newcastle’s larger strategy. This weekend, Newcastle already moved players like Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh. Additionally, Dan Ashworth’s departure to Manchester United indicates a significant reshuffle in response to Player Salary Regulation (PSR) issues.

These movements underscore Newcastle’s proactive approach to managing its squad and financial health as it navigates the complexities of the transfer market.