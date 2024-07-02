Journalist: Liverpool’s Chase for Newcastle Star Not Over Yet

Liverpool’s Pursuit of Anthony Gordon: A Transfer Saga Continues

Ongoing Interest in Gordon

Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon remains undiminished despite initial setbacks. Gordon, a product of Everton’s youth system, moved to Newcastle in January 2023 under contentious circumstances, having pressured Everton for the transfer by refusing to attend training sessions. His subsequent performance at Newcastle—11 goals and 10 assists last season—has not only proved his value but has also attracted significant interest from Liverpool, his boyhood club, as reported by Fraser Gillan from TeamTalk.

Potential Deal Dynamics

Although a concrete bid from Liverpool failed to materialize initially, the possibility of a transfer is far from over. Newcastle is reportedly apprehensive about Gordon’s desire to move, fearing his focus might be compromised. Despite these concerns, the Reds’ interest persists. Last week, Liverpool considered a potential offer involving £50 million plus goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in a part-exchange deal, indicating their serious intent to bring Gordon to Anfield.

Strategic Considerations for Liverpool

Liverpool’s strategy this summer is clear. With the potential departure of key players like Mo Salah on the horizon and the uncertain future of Luis Diaz, manager Arne Slot is looking to bolster his attacking options. Gordon, primarily a left-winger, could be seen as a long-term asset, potentially filling the void left by departing stars. His contractual situation at St James’ Park—tied down until 2026—means Newcastle is not under immediate pressure to sell, especially following the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh which have eased their financial obligations under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Newcastle’s Stance and Liverpool’s Challenge

The dynamics at Newcastle suggest that while they were previously more amenable to negotiations for Gordon, the recent player sales have fortified their position, requiring a substantial offer to lure Gordon away. Liverpool now faces the challenge of deciding whether to increase their bid to meet Newcastle’s valuation or explore other targets.

Broader Transfer Movements

In the broader context of Newcastle’s transfer activities, the club remains a focal point in the transfer market. The potential departure of Miguel Almiron and the ongoing speculation surrounding other players underline a period of significant flux at St James’ Park. Meanwhile, Liverpool continues to recalibrate its squad for the future, demonstrating the complex interplay of ambition, player sentiment, and financial pragmatics that characterizes the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Anthony Gordon is more than just a transfer—it’s a statement of intent and a test of their negotiation prowess in a competitive market. As the saga unfolds, it remains to be seen how Liverpool will navigate the complexities to secure their target or if Newcastle will manage to retain their star winger amid growing interest.