Report: West Ham’s £85m Release Clause for Star Forward

Mohammed Kudus: A West Ham Star in the Making

The Release Clause Drama

In a recent update, The Athletic confirmed that Mohammed Kudus’ contract with West Ham United includes a release clause, effective next summer. “Mohammed Kudus’ West Ham United contract includes a release clause that, as of yesterday (July 1), will not be available to trigger until next summer.” This clause, set at £85 million, was only applicable to other Premier League clubs until June 30, and will not be active again until the end of the 2024-25 campaign. This strategic move by West Ham ensures they retain control over Kudus’ future, warding off potential suitors for another year.

West Ham’s Investment in Kudus

West Ham secured Kudus from Ajax last summer for £35.6 million plus £2.5 million in add-ons. The investment has proven worthwhile, as Kudus delivered an impressive performance in his debut season. The Ghana international notched up eight goals and six assists in 32 Premier League appearances. His contribution was not limited to domestic competitions; he also scored five crucial goals in West Ham’s Europa League campaign, propelling the team to the quarter-finals. Notably, his solo goal in the last-16 win over Freiburg was voted the goal of the tournament by fans.

Kudus’ Journey So Far

Kudus’ rise to prominence began in Amsterdam, where he spent three seasons with Ajax. During his tenure, he scored 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches. His performance attracted attention from major European clubs, but it was West Ham who secured his services. Since joining the Hammers, Kudus has continued to showcase his talents, becoming a key player for the team.

Internationally, Kudus has been a consistent performer for Ghana, scoring seven goals in 24 appearances. His versatility and ability to perform on both club and international stages underline his potential to become a top-tier player in world football.

What Lies Ahead for Kudus and West Ham?

Kudus is contracted to West Ham until 2028, with an option for a further year. This long-term deal suggests that West Ham see him as a cornerstone of their future plans. While renegotiating elements of his contract is possible, it is only likely in the event of an extended deal. The current arrangement ensures that West Ham can build around Kudus, leveraging his skills and potential for the foreseeable future.

West Ham fans will be eager to see how Kudus continues to develop under the club’s guidance. His performances last season have set a high bar, and there is optimism that he will continue to improve. The club’s decision to include a release clause that cannot be activated until next summer indicates a strategic approach to managing their assets. By the time the clause is next available, Kudus could be even more valuable, both in terms of his market worth and his contributions on the pitch.