Report: PSG Leads the Race for Leeds United’s Goal Scorer

PSG Sets Sights on Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ambition for Summerville

In a recent report by Dutch outlet Telegraaf Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly shown interest in acquiring Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United. According to sources close to the French club, PSG has already made contact with the player’s management. Summerville, 22, had an impressive season in the Championship, scoring 19 goals and providing 9 assists in 43 matches.

Rising Star Attracting Multiple Interests

The French champions are not alone in their pursuit of the Dutch-Surinamese forward, who was trained by Feyenoord and played for the Dutch U21 team. Summerville has also been in discussions with Brighton & Hove Albion, although the Premier League club was not willing to meet the limited transfer fee clause in his contract.

Fulham has shown concrete interest as well but seems to be falling behind in the race against top clubs like PSG, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The latter two have also inquired about Summerville’s situation.

PSG’s Leading Position

As it stands, PSG appears to have the upper hand. While it is unclear how much Leeds United is asking to release Summerville from his contract, which runs until summer 2026, it is expected to be significantly higher than the €1.5 million paid to Feyenoord in 2021.

Summerville’s performance has undoubtedly caught the attention of top-tier clubs, making this transfer window a crucial period for his career. Telegraaf, responsible for the original article, highlighted the growing interest and the potential bidding war that could unfold.