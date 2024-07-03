Journalist Reveals Man United’s ‘Top Target’ Now In ‘Direct Talks’ with Ten Hag

Manchester United’s Strategic Pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee

Ten Hag’s Personal Touch in Transfer Talks

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s tactically astute manager, has reportedly taken a hands-on approach in the club’s quest to sign Joshua Zirkzee, engaging directly with the Bologna striker. According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, ten Hag and Zirkzee’s representatives have held a “personal meeting” to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford. While ten Hag’s conversation with Zirkzee wasn’t face-to-face, due to the player’s commitments with the Netherlands at Euro 2024, it underscores the United manager’s active role in shaping his squad for the upcoming season.

🚨🔴 Understand there was a personal meeting between Erik ten Hag and the management of Joshua #Zirkzee in recent days. There were also direct chats between Ten Hag and the 23 y/o striker! ▫️Zirkzee, still a top target for the attack of @ManUtd as revealed days ago. Now,… pic.twitter.com/a7IFO51yhz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 2, 2024

Zirkzee’s Rising Profile

Joshua Zirkzee’s resurgence at Bologna, where he played a pivotal role in their fifth-place Serie A finish and Champions League qualification—marking their return to Europe’s elite after 50 years—has not gone unnoticed. With 11 goals last season, Zirkzee has demonstrated his capability to lead the line and his versatility, traits that have caught ten Hag’s eye. Known for his physical presence and speed in wider positions, as well as his deeper play-making abilities, Zirkzee has been likened to players as diverse as Harry Kane and Ronaldinho.

Transfer Dynamics and Competition

Manchester United appears ready to trigger a €40m (£34m) release clause in Zirkzee’s contract, a strategic move that would allow them to bypass negotiations with Bologna and place the decision directly in the hands of the player. However, with AC Milan also vying for his signature, the choice remains with Zirkzee, who is currently focused on the Netherlands’ ongoing campaign at Euro 2024.

Potential Role at Manchester United

Following the departure of Anthony Martial, United initially seemed to be in the market for a seasoned striker to aid Rasmus Hojlund’s development. However, Zirkzee, with his youthful promise and distinct skill set, could offer a different kind of partnership upfront. His ability to operate in various attacking roles makes him a versatile option for ten Hag’s tactical setups.

Manchester United’s interest in Zirkzee is a clear indication of their intent to rejuvenate their attacking options with players who are not only talented but also adaptable to different footballing philosophies. As the transfer saga unfolds, ten Hag’s direct involvement could be the key to securing Zirkzee’s signature and shaping United’s attack for the next Premier League season.