Report: West Ham Look To Capitalise On Contract Malaise Man United Defender

West Ham Eye Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Defensive Reinforcement

In Search of a Right-Back

Following the departure of Ben Johnson to Ipswich Town, West Ham are actively seeking to bolster their defensive lineup. According to Metro, the Hammers have shown interest in Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they look to strengthen their squad on the right side of defence.

Contract Countdown

Wan-Bissaka is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, creating a situation where his future is increasingly the subject of speculation. While Manchester United isn’t pushing for a sale, there have been no moves to extend his current deal. This uncertainty opens the door for West Ham to potentially secure his services. “Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. will weigh up their options which could see the 26-year-old move on after five years with the club,” Metro reports.

Tactical Fit for West Ham?

Wan-Bissaka, known for his defensive prowess rather than his offensive contributions, could be a strategic fit for West Ham. Despite being overshadowed by Diogo Dalot in the pecking order at United, Wan-Bissaka’s defensive stability and experience in the Premier League are undeniable. He made 30 appearances last season, occasionally filling in as a left-back, demonstrating versatility amidst United’s injury woes.

What Wan-Bissaka Brings to the Table

Since joining United from Crystal Palace for £50 million in 2019, Wan-Bissaka has clocked up 190 appearances, contributing to an FA Cup and League Cup victory and playing in another FA Cup and a Europa League final. His robust style and ability to perform consistently on big occasions could provide West Ham with the reliability they need at the back.

As the transfer window unfolds, Wan-Bissaka’s situation will be one to watch. Whether he remains at Manchester United or takes up a new challenge at West Ham, his future will be a key storyline in this summer’s market dynamics.