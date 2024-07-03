Report: Man United Ready To Meet Real Madrid’s €40m Asking Price

Manchester United Set to Sign LaLiga Star Miguel Gutierrez

Strategic Moves at Old Trafford

Manchester United, under the new stewardship of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth, are poised to make significant additions to their squad, starting with the acquisition of La Liga standout Miguel Gutierrez from Real Madrid. According to TeamTalk, the Red Devils are ready to meet Real Madrid’s €40 million asking price for the left-back, indicating a robust start to their summer transfer activities.

Addressing a Critical Need

Erik ten Hag has been vocal about his need to strengthen the left-back position, following a season hampered by injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. This necessity led United to deploy a mix of players out of position, such as Diogo Dalot and even forward Antony, to fill the gap. The arrival of Gutierrez is expected to bring stability and consistency to this crucial role. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano underscored this priority last month, stating, “Man Utd will sign a left-back because they know Tyrell Malacia is struggling, also the injuries of Luke Shaw this season. [They] will go for a young, talented and important left-back.”

Gutierrez’s Impressive Trajectory

Since moving to Girona in 2022, 22-year-old Gutierrez has made a significant impact, with 76 appearances in all competitions and a key role in their qualification for the Champions League last season. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Erik ten Hag reportedly ‘obsessed’ with securing the young Spaniard for United’s squad.

Real Madrid’s Strategic Sale

Real Madrid, who retained 50% of Gutierrez’s rights following his transfer to Girona, are prepared to exercise a buy-back option valued at just €8 million before selling him to Manchester United for a substantial profit. This manoeuvre allows Madrid to capitalize on Gutierrez’s development while paving the way for his move to the Premier League.

Potential Implications for Luke Shaw

The acquisition of Gutierrez could spell the end for Luke Shaw at Manchester United. Shaw, who has been with United for a decade, has struggled with injuries and has not played since February 18. With the European Championship providing a platform for players to showcase their fitness and form, Shaw’s difficulties in making an impact could influence ten Hag’s decision on his future at the club.

As Manchester United gear up for the 2024/25 season, the addition of Miguel Gutierrez is poised to be the first of several strategic moves designed to refine the squad and align with ten Hag’s vision for the team. The transfer, once completed, will not only address a key positional need but also signal United’s intent to compete at the highest levels, both domestically and in Europe.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Miguel Gutierrez’s Comprehensive Performance Review

Attacking Prowess

Miguel Gutierrez’s data visualisation, courtesy of Fbref, paints a picture of a player whose attacking metrics shine brightly in comparison to other full-backs. Gutierrez excels in key areas such as shot-creating actions, where he is in the 94th percentile, and total shots, standing impressively in the 88th percentile. This suggests not only an eagerness to push forward but also an effectiveness in doing so, contributing significantly to his team’s offensive dynamics.

Command in Possession

In possession, Gutierrez demonstrates a high level of competence, underscored by his 93rd percentile ranking for pass completion and his substantial involvement in progressive passes, where he ranks in the 70th percentile. His ability to maintain possession and initiate playmaking sequences is evident from these stats, reinforcing his role as a pivotal figure in transitioning the ball from defence to attack.

Defensive Contributions

While primarily noted for his offensive contributions, Gutierrez’s defensive metrics, although not as dominant, show respectable performance. His percentile rankings in interceptions and tackles—56th and 77th, respectively—though not outstanding, still reflect a competent defensive ability. However, areas such as clearances and blocks, where he scores notably lower, suggest room for improvement in reactive defensive situations.

Overall, Miguel Gutierrez’s performance data indicates a player of high calibre, particularly in an attacking sense. His stats reveal a full-back who not only supports his team offensively but also holds his own defensively, making him a valuable asset to his squad. With such a balanced skill set, Gutierrez stands out as a key player capable of influencing games across both phases of play. This data-centric approach to analysing player performance offers valuable insights, highlighting areas of strength and potential improvement that can help inform coaching strategies and player