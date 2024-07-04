Report: Villa Rival West Ham and Liverpool For €40m Bundesliga Ace

Aston Villa’s Pursuit of Brajan Gruda: A Deep Dive

Aston Villa Join the Race

According to a recent report by Teamtalk, Aston Villa has joined the race to sign the young starlet Brajan Gruda, currently valued at a hefty €50m (£42m) by Mainz. Teamtalk highlights, “Aston Villa, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig have since joined Liverpool and Leverkusen in the chase for the starlet, whose father was a professional footballer in Albania.” Gruda, who would prefer to join a Champions League club, potentially rules out Newcastle but keeps Aston Villa, leveraging Monchi’s strategic advantage, in the mix. Villa’s president of football operations is banking on Gruda’s desire to maintain regular starter status, which might be challenging at Liverpool.

Gruda’s Key Stats

Brajan Gruda, born on May 31, 2004, in Speyer, Germany, stands 1.78m tall and primarily plays as a right winger. His current valuation on Transfermarkt is €20m, a stark contrast to the €50m Mainz hopes to secure. For the 2023/24 season, Gruda has made 29 appearances in all competitions, contributing 4 goals and 3 assists in the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. His international career with Germany’s U21 team includes 7 caps and 1 goal, showcasing his budding talent on a larger stage.

Gruda’s scouting report from FBref paints a promising picture. Key statistics include:

– Shot-Creating Actions (5.65 per 90) – 93rd percentile

– Successful Take-Ons (5.48 per 90) – 98th percentile

– Progressive Carries (5.48 per 90) – 90th percentile

These metrics highlight Gruda’s potential as an impactful winger who can drive play forward and create opportunities.

Comparison with Moussa Diaby

Comparing Gruda to Moussa Diaby, currently playing for Aston Villa, offers insight into what Gruda might bring to the Premier League. Diaby, known for his pace and skill on the ball, has registered higher shot and goal metrics but shares similar playmaking abilities. While Diaby’s shot metrics surpass Gruda’s (double the npxG of 3.5 to 7.0), Gruda excels in progressive carries and successful take-ons, indicating his ability to advance the ball effectively and take on defenders. His high percentile in these areas (90th for Progressive Carries and 98th for Successful Take-Ons) underscores his capacity to be a game-changer on the wing, making him a valuable asset for any Premier League team. Mainz just avoided relegation, whilst Villa secured a Champions League spot.

Likelihood and Transfer Fee

Mainz’s valuation of Gruda at €50m (£42m) is steep, especially considering his Transfermarkt valuation of €20m. Aston Villa, under Monchi’s strategic guidance, is unlikely to meet this high demand. However, there is room for negotiation. Gruda’s contract details and potential wages are crucial factors in this equation. Mainz, known for their willingness to sell at the right price, might be persuaded to lower their asking fee to around the €30m mark, making a transfer more feasible. Given Gruda’s potential and the statistics backing his abilities, Aston Villa’s pursuit of the German starlet is both ambitious and calculated. Gruda’s consistent playing time and performance metrics make him a promising investment, one that could see him flourish in the Premier League under the right circumstances. If the price is right, there could be interest, but based on the current tag, he’s likely to stay in Germany.