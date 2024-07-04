Report: Pre-Season Woes for Newcastle with Talented Player Out

Miley Faces Lengthy Layoff Following Injury

Setback for Newcastle’s Young Midfielder

In a significant blow to Newcastle United, young talent Lewis Miley is set to miss the upcoming pre-season due to a broken metatarsal. The 18-year-old midfielder, who emerged as a pivotal figure in Newcastle’s squad last season, faces a 12-week recovery period. This injury sidelines him for the entire pre-season and puts his participation in the early stages of the Premier League season in doubt.

Impact of Miley’s Absence

Miley’s absence is particularly untimely as he had a notable impact last season, making 17 appearances in the Premier League. His performance was impressive enough to earn him spots in three Champions League matches, where he continued to demonstrate his growing prowess, even scoring once.

Recovery Timeline and Challenges

With Newcastle’s first league match against Southampton scheduled for 17 August, Miley will miss this crucial opener at home. The timing is less than ideal, coming just under seven weeks from now. Adding to his challenges, Miley had also suffered a back injury towards the end of the 2023-24 season, compounding his current predicament.

Missed Opportunities in Pre-Season

The pre-season period is crucial for any player, and for Miley, missing Newcastle’s July tour of Japan is a missed opportunity to further his development and stake a claim in the starting lineup. As Newcastle prepares without him, the team and fans will eagerly anticipate his return to fitness and form.