Fans’ Greatest South American XI Sparks Fierce Debate

Fans’ South American Greatest XI: Surprises and Snubs

In a recent survey conducted by Stake.com and Censuswide, over 1,000 football fans from across South America were asked to select the greatest South American XI of all time. The results have sparked debate and discussion, with several high-profile players being left out of the final team. Here, we take a closer look at the chosen XI and examine some of the more controversial inclusions and exclusions.

Goalkeeper Dilemma: Dida Tops the List

Brazilian goalkeeper Dida was the fans’ choice for the number one spot, earning 34% of the vote. Known for his impressive career with AC Milan and his 2002 World Cup win, Dida’s selection was seen as a nod to his enduring legacy. Claudio Bravo, with 22% of the vote, and Rene Higuita, famous for his “Scorpion Kick” save, were other notable mentions. Stake’s research highlighted, “Dida’s experience and success on the international stage made him a fan favourite.”

Defensive Legends: Cafu and Roberto Carlos Secure Spots

The defence features legendary Brazilian full-backs Cafu and Roberto Carlos, both of whom played pivotal roles in their nation’s successes. Cafu, who beat out Dani Alves and Javier Zanetti, was praised for his leadership and consistency. Roberto Carlos, collecting an astounding 54% of votes, was a clear choice for left-back, overshadowing Marcelo. The centre-back positions went to Argentina’s Daniel Passarella and Brazil’s Thiago Silva, both known for their formidable presence and technical skills.

Midfield Controversies: Vidal Over Kaka and Mascherano

Arturo Vidal’s inclusion over players like Javier Mascherano and Kaka was one of the most talked-about results. With 21% of the vote, Vidal’s tenacity and versatility earned him a place alongside Brazilian legend Zico. Stake’s analysis pointed out, “Vidal’s dynamic playing style and influence on the pitch have clearly resonated with fans.” Despite this, some may argue that Kaka’s elegance and Mascherano’s defensive prowess deserved recognition.

Iconic Attackers: Ronaldinho, Maradona, Messi, and Pele

The attacking positions saw fierce competition, with several legendary players missing out. Ronaldinho and Diego Maradona were chosen for the wings, reflecting their immense impact and flair. Ronaldinho garnered 31% of the vote, while Maradona secured 24%. Neymar and Garrincha, despite their stellar careers, did not make the cut.

The forward line features Lionel Messi and Pele, two of the most celebrated footballers in history. Their selection was almost inevitable, given their extraordinary contributions to the sport. Messi, with 30% of the vote, and Pele, with 23%, were clear favourites. Stake’s research highlighted, “Messi and Pele’s combined influence on football is unmatched, making them natural choices for the greatest XI.”

Honourable Mentions and Surprising Omissions

The survey results left some fans questioning the absence of players like Ronaldo, Romario, and Luis Suarez. Each of these strikers has had a profound impact on football, yet they were overlooked in favour of Messi and Pele. The midfield also saw notable exclusions such as Socrates and Rivaldo, who have left indelible marks on the game.