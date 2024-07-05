Report: Arsenal and Spurs Chase €12m Serie A Youngster

Arsenal’s Potential Interest in Patrick Dorgu

According to Teamtalk, Arsenal are reportedly pursuing a deal for 19-year-old Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu. The young Danish international has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool all showing interest. The article states, “The teenager was a standout performer for Lecce last term, making 33 Serie A appearances and scoring two goals, and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.” With such performances, it’s no surprise that top clubs are monitoring his progress closely.

Looking at the Key Stats

Patrick Dorgu, born on October 26, 2004, in Copenhagen, Denmark, stands at 1.85 meters and plays primarily as a left-back, though he can also operate as a left midfielder or left winger. Currently representing Denmark’s U21 national team, Dorgu has accumulated significant playing time with Lecce in Serie A. During the 2023-24 season, Dorgu made 34 appearances across all competitions, clocking substantial minutes and contributing with two goals and an assist. His versatility on the left flank and defensive solidity have been pivotal for Lecce, making him a key player despite his young age.

Compare him to Destiny Udogie

Comparing Patrick Dorgu to Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie, who also operates as a left-back, provides insight into Dorgu’s potential and areas for improvement. Udogie, an established Serie A performer, offers a benchmark for the young Dane.

– Challenge Success %: Dorgu actually boasts a higher challenge success rate, showing his ability to complete in duels.

– Shot Creating Actions per 90 mins (SCA): Udogie registers 2.15 SCAs per 90 minutes compared to Dorgu’s 2.30. This indicates Dorgu’s promising offensive contribution despite his defensive role. This is per 90 though.

– Pass Completion %: Udogie’s pass completion rate stands at 85.8%, whereas Dorgu’s is slightly lower at 79.8%, highlighting an area where the young player can improve.

While Dorgu matches Udogie in some metrics, his relative inexperience and the leap from Lecce to a Premier League giant like Arsenal or Tottenham would be significant. Another season in Serie A could provide invaluable experience, helping him to refine his game further.

Likelihood and fee

As per Transfermarkt, Patrick Dorgu is valued at €12 million. With his contract at Lecce running until June 30, 2027, any potential suitors would need to present a compelling offer to secure his services. Given Arsenal’s and Spurs’ interest, it’s plausible they are considering Dorgu for future development rather than immediate first-team integration.

Dorgu’s current wages are modest compared to Premier League standards, making him an attractive investment for clubs looking to bolster their squad depth with promising young talent. However, a move this summer might be premature. Allowing Dorgu to continue his development at Lecce for another season could benefit both the player and the interested clubs, ensuring he is better prepared for the rigours of top-flight English football.

While Patrick Dorgu’s talent and potential have rightly drawn attention from major Premier League clubs, a measured approach to his development seems prudent. His current valuation and contract length suggest that while a transfer is possible, it may be in the best interest of all parties for Dorgu to gain further experience in Serie A before making the jump to the Premier League. Maybe one to review in the future or for a next stepping stone club.