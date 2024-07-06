Chris Waddle: How England Can Overcome Switzerland’s Strength

England’s encounter with Switzerland promises to be one of the most challenging tests of the tournament so far. As fans eagerly anticipate the strategic decisions that Gareth Southgate will make, Chris Waddle’s recent analysis, shared in an interview with Lord Ping, provides invaluable insights into the potential formations and key players to watch.

Defensive Dilemmas: Who Will Replace Guehi?

With Marc Guehi suspended, Waddle speculates on Southgate’s defensive adjustments. He suggests that Lewis Dunk might partner with John Stones, but also entertains a more unconventional setup.

“I think if he wanted to be bolder, he could play Walker alongside Stones. Switzerland don’t play with a big physical presence up top, so it wouldn’t be a major concern to put him next to Stones, who he knows inside out. Then you could get Trent into the team at right back.”

This formation would allow Kyle Walker to leverage his experience and pace alongside Stones, while bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold into the fold. Waddle’s preferred backline would also see Saka starting at left-back, potentially freeing up Palmer to play a more attacking role on the right.

The Midfield Conundrum: Balancing Creativity and Stability

Waddle highlights the selection headache posed by having an abundance of midfield talent. He acknowledges the difficulty of leaving out players like Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, despite recognising Anthony Gordon as the best option for the left-wing role.

“If it was me, I would put Walker alongside Stones, and bring back Alexander-Arnold at right back with Saka at left back. That then releases Palmer on the right of the attack, even though I would prefer Palmer to be playing in the ten role. We still have the problem with Foden and Bellingham, but I can’t see a world where one of them misses out.”

Waddle’s analysis underlines the importance of a balanced midfield that can impose itself on Switzerland’s organised setup. His insights suggest that Southgate might need to make bold decisions to ensure England can dominate possession and create scoring opportunities.

Swiss Stars to Watch: Xhaka and Vargas

Chris Waddle praises Switzerland’s key players, particularly Granit Xhaka, who he views as the heartbeat of the team.

“Granit Xhaka is the obvious name. He is the midfield orchestrator. He makes everything tick in that team and he is also a great leader. If you think about his development over the last few years as a player, then you have to say that Xhaka is one of the most improved central midfielders in Europe.”

Waddle also singles out Vargas, noting his versatility and movement, which pose significant threats to any defence. The Swiss defence, led by Akanji and Schar, alongside goalkeeper Yann Sommer, forms a formidable unit reminiscent of Denmark’s well-drilled side.

England’s Challenge: Confidence and Performance

Switzerland’s impressive run in the tournament, including a comfortable victory over Italy, underscores the challenge England faces. Waddle emphasises the need for England to raise their game.

“Switzerland will be full of confidence, understandably so after they dispatched Italy in the round of sixteen. They beat them quite comfortably. They were decent against Germany. Got a good point and were unlucky not take all three. It’s going to be England’s hardest test at the tournament so far.”

Despite England’s inconsistent performances, Waddle finds a silver lining in their resilience and continued presence in the competition.

“The only thing that you can say in terms of positives is that, despite the poor performances, we’re there. We’re still alive and kicking – we haven’t been sent home yet. There is another opportunity for this group of players and manager to improve things. That’s all you can ask for as a player, the chance to go out and show the world how talented you are.”

Waddle’s optimism highlights the potential for England to silence their critics and demonstrate their capability on the biggest stage. As the match against Switzerland approaches, fans will be hoping Southgate takes the bold steps necessary to secure victory and progress further in the tournament.