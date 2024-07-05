Report: AC Milan Move for Villa Defender Now Unlikely

Matty Cash’s Transfer Saga: A Twist with Tottenham’s Involvement

Matty Cash’s Villa Future

Matty Cash’s potential move from Aston Villa has taken a dramatic turn, with a transfer to AC Milan becoming increasingly unlikely. Birmingham Live recently reported insights from Calcio Mercato, noting that with the Premier League’s PSR (Profit Sustainability and Regulation) deadline for the 2023/24 season now passed, Aston Villa is no longer under immediate financial pressure to sell. This allows them to hold out for their full asking price of €35-40m (£29.6-33.8m) for the Polish international, a sum reportedly beyond AC Milan’s reach.

Villa’s Financial Maneuvering

The change in Villa’s financial fortunes comes after successful dealings elsewhere. The club boosted their PSR compliance following the €50m (£42.3m) sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus, along with Tim Iroegbunam’s earlier move to Everton for £9m. These strategic sales have provided the financial breathing room that Villa needed, affecting Cash’s potential move.

Shifting Focus to Tottenham

With Milan’s plans foiled by Villa’s new asking price, the Italian giants’ attention has reportedly shifted to Tottenham’s Emerson Royal. Royal, who is keen on the move, has already started discussions with Milan’s top brass, and official negotiations with Spurs are expected to start soon. Milan hopes to seal the deal for €17m (£14.3m), including bonuses—significantly less than Villa’s valuation of Cash.

Inter Milan’s Interest in Cash

Interestingly, city rivals Inter Milan are also rumoured to be interested in Cash, as they consider options amid links moving their current player, Denzel Dumfries, to Villa Park. With Dumfries in the last year of his contract at San Siro, Inter’s chiefs are eager to negotiate his stay, potentially leaving room for Cash to consider his options.

As the transfer window drama unfolds, Matty Cash finds himself at the centre of a tug-of-war, not just between clubs but also between financial strategies and market valuations. Whether he moves or stays, his summer will be one to watch closely.