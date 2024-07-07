Report: Premier League Giants Eye £25M Defensive Star

A player that a few will be surprised it’s taken so long to come onto the radar of premier league clubs. As the transfer window heats up, one name that has been making the rounds is Strahinja Pavlovic. The 23-year-old Serbian defender, currently plying his trade at Red Bull Salzburg, has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. Let’s delve into why Pavlovic could be the next big defensive acquisition in the Premier League.

What’s Been Said

“Among all players who spent at least 1,000 minutes on the field in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, only three surpassed his 64.1% duel win rate, with him having at least 177 more duels than those three. Additionally, only two players were more successful than Pavlovic’s 71.9% aerial duel win rate, and in this aspect, he had 153 more aerial challenges than the mentioned pair.” Impressive and a key physical attribute.

Teamtalk has linked Pavlovic with a move to the Premier League, highlighting interest from clubs like Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United. Chelsea, in particular, see him as a potential long-term replacement for Thiago Silva. The reported asking price of £25 million has been a sticking point for some clubs, but Pavlovic’s potential and performance in Austria suggest he could be worth the investment.

The Key Stats

Pavlovic’s stats speak volumes about his capability on the field. Here’s a closer look at his recent performance metrics:

Age: 23

Position: Centre-back

Austrian Super League Appearances (2023/24): 26

UEFA Champions League Appearances (2023/24): 6

Total Minutes Played: 3,362 (Austria and Champions League)

Goals: 4

Assists: 3

International Caps: 38 for Serbia, after Euro 2024

His robust physical presence and defensive prowess make him a standout performer, not just in the Austrian Bundesliga but also on the European stage.

Standouts

Pavlovic’s dominance in the air is particularly noteworthy. The statistics highlight his exceptional aerial prowess:

Duel Win Rate: 64.1%

Aerial Duel Win Rate: 71.9%

Aerial Challenges: 153 more than the next best pair

These numbers underscore why Pavlovic is highly regarded. His ability to win duels and dominate aerially is a significant asset, especially in the physically demanding Premier League. in top-tier football.

Likelihood and Fee

Currently valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt, Pavlovic’s market value is reflective of his potential and current performance levels. His contract with Red Bull Salzburg runs until June 30, 2027, which means any interested club will need to meet Salzburg’s valuation. Pavlovic’s wages and long-term contract make him a relatively costly acquisition, but his age and skill set justify the investment.

Given his age, left-footedness, and significant aerial ability, Pavlovic is an enticing prospect for Premier League clubs looking to bolster their defensive line. His performances at the Euros, albeit not extraordinary, were solid enough to keep scouts interested. Chelsea, with their financial muscle, appear to be in pole position to secure his services, but Aston Villa and Newcastle United remain in the fray. Don’t be surprised if someone takes the gamble.