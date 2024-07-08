David Ornstein: Hull Defender Set for Ipswich Medical

Jacob Greaves Set for Ipswich Medical

The anticipation around Ipswich Town’s squad enhancement continues to build as Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves prepares to undergo a medical. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, “Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves has been granted permission to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move to Ipswich Town.” This development underscores Ipswich’s ambitious strategy as they gear up for their return to the Premier League.

Transfer Talks for Jaden Philogene Ongoing

In addition to the Greaves deal, negotiations remain active for Hull’s winger, Jaden Philogene. The Athletic reports, “Meanwhile, talks between the clubs over the potential transfer of Jaden Philogene continue.” Ipswich’s interest in securing both players highlights their intent to fortify their squad comprehensively. Ornstein previously revealed that Ipswich had proposed a joint offer of approximately £35 million plus add-ons for the duo. While this double deal appears promising, it is yet to be finalised.

Jacob Greaves: A Defensive Mainstay

Jacob Greaves’ potential departure from Hull City marks a significant shift for both clubs involved. Greaves, who has been with Hull since joining their youth system in 2008, has been a pivotal figure in their defensive line. His consistency and performance have not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by his inclusion in the Championship Team of the Season for 2023-24 and being voted Hull City’s Player of the Year for the same campaign. Over four seasons, Greaves has amassed 177 first-team appearances, becoming a cornerstone of Hull’s defence.

Jaden Philogene’s Rising Star

Jaden Philogene’s contributions to Hull last season were equally noteworthy. With 12 goals and six assists in 33 appearances, Philogene’s impact was substantial. His journey began at Aston Villa’s academy, and after a brief stint with Villa’s first team, he transferred to Hull last September in a £5m deal. This contract included a buy-back option if Hull were promoted. His international experience, including four caps and three goals for England’s Under-21s, further cements his reputation as a promising talent. Philogene’s performance has drawn interest from Crystal Palace as well, indicating his growing value in the market.

Ipswich’s Strategic Reinforcements

Ipswich Town’s recent signings illustrate their strategic approach to bolstering their squad for their Premier League return. Alongside their pursuit of Greaves and Philogene, Ipswich have already secured the permanent transfer of Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea and brought in defender Ben Johnson from West Ham United. These additions reflect the club’s commitment to ensuring competitive performance in their first Premier League season since 2001-02.