Report: Chelsea Eye Dortmund Star for Big Money Move

Chelsea Intensify Efforts to Sign Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi

What’s Been Said

Chelsea are intensifying their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi. According to Teamtalk, Dortmund are willing to consider offers starting from €30 million (£25 million) for the talented left winger. Adeyemi, who has been a key player for Dortmund, is also attracting interest from Manchester United. Chelsea, however, view Adeyemi as their primary target and have identified the left wing as a critical area for reinforcement. The article also mentions that Chelsea are considering Rennes’ starlet Désiré Doué as an alternative if they fail to secure Adeyemi.

A source close to Chelsea stated, “Talks with Adeyemi and his camp will continue in the next few days, while Chelsea will also start to obtain information on Doué’s possible capture.” This highlights Chelsea’s proactive approach in ensuring they bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The Key Stats of Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi, at just 22 years old, has already made a significant impact in both domestic and international competitions. In the 2023-24 season, Adeyemi played 34 matches across all competitions for Dortmund, scoring five goals and providing two assists. In the Bundesliga, he featured in 21 matches, scoring three times and assisting once. His performances in the UEFA Champions League were notable as well, with one goal in 12 appearances. Since his Salzburg days, he’s been known for his rapid pace, and that’s still there. It’s been a disappointing season though for the German youngster who was once predicted for big things.

Comparing Adeyemi to Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk

Comparing Adeyemi to Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk reveals some interesting insights. Both players are pacey wingers known for their speed and dribbling abilities, yet their overall numbers aren’t as high as one might expect.

From the provided statistics (league only):

– Karim Adeyemi:

– npxG: 3.5

– xA: 2.0

– Touches in the box: 52

– Goals: 3

– Assists: 1

– Mykhailo Mudryk:

– npxG: 4.4

– xA: 4.1

– Touches in the box: 92

– Goals: 5

– Assists: 2

While Mudryk seems to have better numbers regarding expected goals (npxG) and assists (xA), Adeyemi’s contribution is also significant, given his role and the competition level. This comparison tells its own story, though, in the sense that everyone knows how belittled Mudryk was last season. Adeyemi had worse stats, too.

Likelihood and Fee for Karim Adeyemi’s Transfer

Karim Adeyemi’s current market value stands at €28 million, as per Transfermarkt, with his contract at Dortmund running until 2026. His wages and other personal terms would also need to be negotiated, which Chelsea are reportedly keen to expedite. Given Chelsea’s history of securing high-profile transfers, it wouldn’t be surprising if they manage to land Adeyemi despite already having a roster filled with pacey wingers.

Chelsea don’t need another wide forward, yet they seem to be looking again if this is to be believed. However, Chelsea’s track record suggests they are always looking to strengthen their squad depth, making Adeyimi a plausible addition despite the competition. At that price and with Chelsea’s strategy, anything is possible.