Report: €25m Man City Defender Linked with Serie A Return

Joao Cancelo: A Potential Return to Serie A

In a revealing report by Sport Mediaset, the career of Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo takes another twist, as he is offered to former clubs Juventus and Inter Milan. With Pep Guardiola seemingly set on reshuffling his defensive line-up, Cancelo’s future lies under the spotlight of a possible Serie A return.

Offered to Former Clubs

Joao Cancelo’s journey might come full circle as his agent, Jorge Mendes, explores options for his return to Italy. Both Juventus and Inter have been approached with a proposal to reacquire their former defender. This move comes amidst indications from Guardiola that Cancelo’s style no longer meshes with the strategic direction Manchester City is heading.

Financial and Tactical Considerations

With an asking price of around €25 million, Manchester City is setting the stage for a reasonable negotiation, considering Cancelo’s proven track record in top-tier football. Further sweetening the deal, Cancelo is reportedly willing to take a salary cut to facilitate his move, a testament to his desire to return to Serie A and partake in the Champions League once again.

Past and Prospects

Having previously adorned the jerseys of both Juventus and Inter, Cancelo’s familiarity with Serie A could be advantageous. His stats from previous stints include two goals and six assists over 51 games, underscoring his potential to bolster either team’s defensive capabilities. As his contract with City runs until June 2027, the decision to move could reshape his career trajectory significantly.

A Look Ahead

As the transfer window buzz intensifies, the saga of Cancelo’s potential return to Italy will be one to watch. Whether this move materializes will hinge on various factors, but it’s clear that the wheels are in motion for what could be one of the more strategic moves of the season.