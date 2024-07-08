Report: Arsenal in Hot Pursuit of £25 Mil Euro 2024 Star

Arsenal Transfer News: Ferdi Kadioglu and Riccardo Calafiori on Radar as Departures Loom

Arsenal’s transfer window is heating up as they intensify their efforts to secure breakout Euro 2024 star Ferdi Kadioglu, amid interest from Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, and Napoli. Concurrently, the Gunners are closing in on a deal for Riccardo Calafiori, while the departure of some players seems imminent.

Pursuing Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal’s primary focus at the moment is finalising a deal for Riccardo Calafiori. The Bologna defender made a significant impact last season and further bolstered his reputation with standout performances for Italy in the Euros. His versatility, being able to play both as a centre-half and left-back, makes him a valuable addition to the squad.

According to Team Talk, Chelsea had initially shown interest in Calafiori, but Arsenal managed to outpace their London rivals by agreeing to personal terms with the Serie A star. However, the Gunners still need to meet Bologna’s valuation of upwards of €50 million (£42 million) to officially seal the deal.

Ferdi Kadioglu: A Versatile Option

Arsenal’s interest in Ferdi Kadioglu has reignited, with Edu sending scouts to watch him in action during Turkey’s Euro 2024 match against the Netherlands. Kadioglu’s performances throughout the tournament have been nothing short of spectacular, although Turkey’s journey ended with a 2-1 defeat to Ronald Koeman’s side in the quarter-finals.

Kadioglu, who currently plies his trade with Fenerbahce, is also on the radar of Newcastle, Dortmund, and Napoli. The 24-year-old’s ability to play as a left-back, right-back, and even central midfield adds to his appeal, mirroring the versatility that Calafiori offers. His market value is estimated between €25-30 million (£21-25 million), making a potential double signing of Kadioglu and Calafiori a feasible £67 million investment for Arsenal.

Strategic Signings for Arsenal

The potential acquisitions of Kadioglu and Calafiori underline Arsenal’s strategy to strengthen multiple positions. With both players offering flexibility in their roles, Mikel Arteta would significantly bolster his defensive and midfield options.

Arsenal fans might wonder about the necessity of signing both players given their similar positions. However, Kadioglu’s adaptability to various roles, including central midfield, suggests a strategic move by Arteta to enhance squad depth and tactical versatility.

Departures from the Emirates

While new signings are on the horizon, Arsenal are also seeing some departures. 19-year-old winger Amario Cozier-Duberry left the club at the end of June, opting not to renew his contract in search of more senior game time. Cozier-Duberry has since signed a four-year deal with Brighton, citing better developmental prospects at the Amex.

Additionally, Fabrizio Romano reports that defender Jakub Kiwior could be the next to leave, particularly with Calafiori’s impending arrival. Kiwior, who operates in similar defensive roles as Calafiori, may find his opportunities limited. Arsenal are open to offers for Kiwior, considering both permanent transfers and loans with a mandatory buy-out clause.

Conclusion

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ferdi Kadioglu and Riccardo Calafiori highlights the club’s ambition to reinforce their squad with versatile and high-performing players. These strategic signings, combined with the departures of Cozier-Duberry and potentially Kiwior, mark a significant reshaping of the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Ferdi Kadioglu: Performance Data and Stats

Ferdi Kadioglu has emerged as a standout performer, capturing the attention of top European clubs. A closer look at his performance data over the past 365 days, provided by Fbref, reveals why he is such a coveted player.

Kadioglu’s attacking metrics are particularly impressive. He ranks in the 98th percentile for non-penalty goals, demonstrating his capability to find the net from open play. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) also sit at an impressive 67th percentile. Furthermore, his xAG (expected assisted goals) combined with xG (expected goals) places him in the 46th percentile, while his shot-creating actions rank at the 81st percentile, highlighting his significant contribution to offensive play.

Possession Metrics: Key Strengths

When analysing possession metrics, Kadioglu’s abilities become even more apparent. He excels in progressive carries and progressive passes, both ranking in the 99th percentile. This indicates his effectiveness in advancing the ball up the field, a crucial asset for any modern full-back. His pass completion rate is also notable, at the 98th percentile, showcasing his reliability in maintaining possession. Additionally, he boasts an 82nd percentile in progressive passes received, further underlining his role in fluid ball movement.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Kadioglu shows mixed results. His tackling is exceptional, ranked in the 97th percentile, and he performs well in interceptions, at the 60th percentile. However, his aerial duels and clearances are less impressive, falling into the lower percentiles. This suggests that while he is adept on the ground and in reading the game, he may need to improve in aerial battles and clearances to become a more rounded defensive player.

Overall, Ferdi Kadioglu’s stats reflect a player with strong attacking and possession skills, complemented by solid defensive contributions. His versatility and ability to influence the game in multiple phases make him an attractive option for clubs looking to bolster their squad. Credit to Fbref for the comprehensive performance data that provides these insights.