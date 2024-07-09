Report: Man United and Arsenal Chase €25m Turkish Star – Who is He?

Manchester United and Arsenal Targeting Ferdi Kadıoğlu

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to bring in a host of top players this summer, with their sights set on Arsenal target Ferdi Kadıoğlu. According to Teamtalk, “Manchester United need to completely overhaul their squad this summer so they can catch up with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, and club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already begun that process.”

The Red Devils are looking to offload several players and are interested in Kadıoğlu, a versatile left-back from Fenerbahçe. Kadıoğlu, 24, has also attracted interest from Arsenal and other top clubs. His price is estimated between €21-25 million, making him a hot commodity in this transfer window.

Looking at the Key Stats

Ferdi Kadıoğlu has made a name for himself with impressive stats both in the domestic league and on the international stage. Here are some key figures:

– Age: 24

– Position: Left-Back, also capable of playing right-back or central midfield

– Appearances: 37 in the Süper Lig, 5 in Conference League, 7 in UCL Qualifiers, and 2 in Türkiye Kupası for the 2023/24 season

– Goals: 4 in the Süper Lig

– Assists: 3 in the Süper Lig

– International Appearances: Regular for Turkey’s national team, contributing significantly in their Euro 2024 campaign

Kadıoğlu’s performance metrics highlight his standout capabilities, especially when compared to other young full-backs outside Europe’s top leagues. According to his FBRef scouting report:

– Passes Attempted: 77.54 per 90, in the 99th percentile

– Pass Completion: 81.0%, in the 83rd percentile

– Progressive Passes: 8.53 per 90, in the 99th percentile

– Progressive Carries: 5.19 per 90, in the 99th percentile

– Tackles: 3.29 per 90, in the 97th percentile

– Interceptions: 1.61 per 90, in the 60th percentile

– Shot-Creating Actions: 2.77 per 90, in the 91st percentile

These statistics show Kadıoğlu’s ability to contribute both defensively and offensively, making him a prime target for clubs looking to bolster their squad with a dynamic full-back. It is a limited sample size though.

Likelihood and Fee

Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s current market valuation is around €21 million, as per Transfermarkt, with a contract that extends until June 2026 at Fenerbahçe. His versatility and young age make him a valuable asset for any top club. Given Manchester United’s and Arsenal’s interest, the competition for his signature will likely drive up his market value. While Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Turkish international, Manchester United’s need for a squad overhaul makes them a serious contender. It’s still a massive leap for the player to the top of the premier league. It’s hard to see.