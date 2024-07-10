Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Future: A Critical Transfer Window for Everton and Manchester United

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin has turned down a contract extension offer from Everton amid interest in him from Manchester United,” reports TEAMtalk. This statement has sent ripples through the Premier League, indicating a significant potential transfer. Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on bringing the Everton forward to Manchester United, as the Red Devils look to bolster their attacking options. The article from TEAMtalk also mentions United’s interest in signing Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, but Calvert-Lewin is considered a prime target. The report highlights that Everton’s star forward has rejected a new contract offer, which opens the door for a potential move this summer.

United are not alone in their interest. Reports suggest that Newcastle United and Arsenal have also shown interest in the player, although Manchester United appears to be leading the chase. Given his current contract situation at Goodison Park, where his deal is set to expire soon, a transfer fee around £20 million could be a realistic target for Everton. The potential fee, coupled with Calvert-Lewin’s age and injury history, makes this a pivotal moment for all parties involved.

Looking at the Key Stats

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, at 27 years old, plays as a centre-forward and has been a significant presence in the Premier League. Last season, he made 32 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 7 goals and providing 2 assists. In total, across all competitions, he played 38 games, scored 8 goals, and contributed 3 assists. On the international stage, Calvert-Lewin has earned 11 caps for England, scoring 4 goals.

Despite his struggles with fitness, which have seen him miss substantial game time in recent seasons, Calvert-Lewin’s physical attributes and goal-scoring capabilities remain attractive to top clubs. His career at Everton has been marked by periods of impressive form, although his recent injury record raises questions about his reliability. If you look at what United have currently, there’s a forward sen as younger, mor undefined who’s beating him statistics wise anyway. Yes it’s Everton and they’ve struggled, but one is raw and one is a 27 year-old England international.

Standout Metrics

The latest statistics highlight how Calvert-Lewin has struggled in recent Premier League seasons. Over the past two seasons, he has managed only 34 league appearances, scoring a combined total of just 7 goals. According to the photo from Transfermarkt, “Since then, fitness struggles have meant his contract has run down without having a huge impact.”

Comparatively, Rasmus Højlund, another player on United’s radar, has shown better consistency. For example, Højlund played 31 games, scoring 10 goals and providing 2 assists for Manchester United last season. Calvert-Lewin’s non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and expected assists (xA) metrics are higher than Højlund’s, yet he has fewer goal contributions, emphasizing his recent struggles. Specifically, Calvert-Lewin has an npxG of 12.9 and xA of 3.1, while Højlund’s figures stand at 7.6 npxG and 1.6xA, yet Højlund has more goal contributions.

Likelihood and Fee

Calvert-Lewin’s current market valuation, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €22 million (£18.9 million). His contract situation makes this summer a crucial window for Everton to secure a transfer fee before risking losing him for free. With his contract expiring soon and his fitness concerns, Everton might consider selling if offers meet or exceed their valuation. His current wages, reportedly around £70,000 per week, are manageable for a club like Manchester United, who are in need of a robust forward. If Everton can secure anything around £20 million or above for Calvert-Lewin, it would be a prudent financial move given the circumstances. If Everton fans were being truthful, it isn’t the miss many make out it would be.