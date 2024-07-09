Preview: Spain vs France Euro 2024 Semi-Final Tonight – How to Watch Free

Spain and France Clash in Euro 2024 Semi-Final

Excitement in Munich

Tonight, the footballing giants Spain and France face off in a monumental Euro 2024 semi-final in Munich. This highly anticipated match promises to be a thrilling encounter with a coveted spot in Sunday’s final at stake.

Spain’s Rejuvenation

Spain, affectionately known as La Roja, have undergone a remarkable transformation following the disbandment of their golden era squad. The young and dynamic Spanish team has been the standout side of the tournament, showcasing their prowess by defeating hosts Germany in the previous round.

France’s Challenge

In contrast, France, or Les Bleus, have had a less impressive journey through the tournament. Despite this, their history as one of the most successful international teams cannot be overlooked. Their experience and depth remain formidable, setting the stage for a fascinating contest.

How to Watch Spain vs France

For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7pm BST, leading up to the 8pm kick-off.

Join Our VPN

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.