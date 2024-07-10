Report: Chelsea To Trigger £50m Clause to Sign ‘Impressive’ EURO 2024 Star

Dani Olmo: A Premier League Target?

According to Ryan Taylor, Dani Olmo’s £50 million RB Leipzig release clause is set to expire next Monday. The 26-year-old Spanish international has been linked with top clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool. Taylor reports, “Chelsea are understood to be one of the clubs that have shown concrete interest in landing the versatile attacker, while Liverpool are unlikely to move for the forward, contrary to reports in Spain.” This clause has sparked significant interest as clubs aim to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Olmo’s current form and impressive performances at the European Championships have heightened his appeal. He scored crucial goals and provided assists, driving Spain to the Euro 2024 final. Clubs see Olmo as a valuable addition, but his injury history and inconsistent club form pose concerns.

Looking at the Key Stats

Dani Olmo, currently with RB Leipzig, has had a mixed season. In the 2023-24 Bundesliga, he made 21 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists. His playtime was marred by injuries, limiting his overall impact. Olmo’s international form has been more consistent, with standout performances for Spain, including 3 goals and 2 assists in Euro 2024.

His statistics in club competitions are notable, with 1 goal in the Champions League and contributions in the DFL-Supercup. At 26 years old, Olmo is in his prime, playing primarily as an attacking midfielder. His versatility allows him to function effectively across various midfield and forward positions.

Drawing Comparisons

When comparing Olmo to an existing Premier League player, Cole Palmer comes to mind due to the club and position. Palmer, a young midfielder, has outshone Olmo in several metrics despite his team not qualifying for the Champions League. In the 2023-24 season, Palmer has made 29 appearances, scoring 13 goals and assisting 9 times, significantly higher than Olmo’s tally.

Palmer’s xG (expected goals) and xA (expected assists) stand at 18.2 and 11.1, respectively, with a notable 3.8 in npxG/sh (non-penalty expected goals per shot). Olmo, on the other hand, has an xG of 3.3 and xA of 5.4, reflecting a lower overall attacking threat. Olmo’s injury record is also concerning, having missed a significant portion of the season due to various issues. Palmer has nearly 1200 minutes more on the league, which tells you about Olmo’s injury problems.

Likelihood and fee

Transfermarkt currently values Dani Olmo at around £50 million, aligning with his release clause. His contract with RB Leipzig runs until 2027, but you feel like his stock is never going to be higher. Olmo’s wages are substantial, reflecting his status as a high-caliber player. Given the fixed release fee and approaching deadline, clubs are keenly monitoring Olmo. The jump to a Premier League club is a considerable risk, given his injury history and recent form. While his talent is undeniable and he’s flying for Spain, the inconsistencies and red flags make the potential transfer a gamble. Clubs must weigh these factors carefully before making a move.

Olmo remains a highly skilled player with the potential to shine in the Premier League. However, his transfer is not without its risks, and clubs will need to ensure they are making a well-informed decision before triggering his release clause.