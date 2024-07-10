Report: Is Manchester United His Next Destination For Everton Star

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Future: An Imminent Departure from Everton?

Calvert-Lewin Rejects Everton’s Contract Extension

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has turned down a contract extension offer from Everton amid interest in him from Manchester United, TEAMtalk can reveal. This decision has sparked significant speculation about the forward’s future, with many anticipating a potential move this summer.

United’s Forward Options and Calvert-Lewin’s Appeal

Manchester United are seemingly moving towards the signing of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer. However, it’s been suggested that they could pair him with another new centre-forward. A report has claimed that one of those options, alongside Ivan Toney, is Everton forward Calvert-Lewin. TEAMtalk confirms that the Toffees man is indeed on United’s radar, making him the second big-name Everton player on United’s list this summer, with Erik ten Hag also keen on snaring centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Likelihood of a Move

While the latest bid for Branthwaite was immediately turned down, the chances of Calvert-Lewin moving on are much higher. Indeed, TEAMtalk sources state that he is expected to leave the club this summer. This expectation is fueled by his current contract situation at Goodison Park, where he has not committed to a new deal.

Calvert-Lewin’s Contract and Fitness Struggles

Calvert-Lewin’s last contract extension with Everton came in March 2020. Since then, fitness struggles have meant his contract has run down without having a huge impact. He played 32 times last season in the Premier League, scoring seven goals, but in 34 league games across the previous two seasons, he hit the net just seven times. TEAMtalk confirms that Calvert-Lewin has rejected the latest contract offer from the Toffees. Without a new deal being struck, he’d be free to leave for nothing next summer.

Potential Transfer and Financial Considerations

The natural course of action in this case tends to be a sale the summer prior to the free exit, so that the club can guarantee receiving a fee. Therefore, it seems likely that Everton will look to cash in on Calvert-Lewin this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

Calvert-Lewin’s departure would undoubtedly be a significant loss for Everton, but it could also provide them with a financial boost to reinvest in the squad. As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on Calvert-Lewin and whether Manchester United will secure his signature.