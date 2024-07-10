Report: Ipswich Town’s £20m Bid Accepted By Man City For Striker

Liam Delap’s Premier League Future: Ipswich Town Leading the Race

Manchester City has accepted two offers from Premier League clubs for their home-grown striker, Liam Delap, who famously scored on his senior debut as a 17-year-old. Delap, the son of former Premier League long-throw expert Rory Delap, has been nurtured by the City academy after spending a decade at Derby County.

Delap’s Loan Spells and Development

Since making a handful of first-team appearances between 2020 and 2022, the 21-year-old has been on loan at Stoke City, Preston North End, and Hull City in the Championship. His impressive performances have paved the way for a permanent move to the top flight.

According to The Athletic, newly promoted Ipswich Town’s £20m package – £15m guaranteed plus £5m in add-ons – has been accepted by Manchester City. Southampton also offered similar terms, but City decision-makers have agreed to Ipswich’s proposal.

Ipswich’s Ambitious Move

Delap’s preference for Ipswich Town is clear, with the young striker being drawn to the transformative impact manager Kieran McKenna has had since taking over the club in late 2021. Ipswich’s return to the Premier League after 22 years marks a significant milestone, and Delap’s addition would be a statement of ambition for the Suffolk club. Last season, Delap scored eight times in 31 Championship outings for Hull, showcasing his potential to make a mark at the highest level.

Ipswich’s Summer Spending

Ipswich Town’s spending spree this summer has been noteworthy. The club has already invested heavily in Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea, with a potential outlay of up to £22.5m, and secured ex-West Ham United defender Ben Johnson on a free transfer. These acquisitions underline Ipswich’s determination to compete in the Premier League.

City’s Strategic Sales

For Manchester City, selling Delap for a substantial transfer fee makes sound business sense. The path to a regular first-team spot for Delap is almost entirely blocked due to the high level of competition within the squad. The sale of Delap, along with other home-grown talents like Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton for £20m and Tommy Doyle to Wolves for a little over £4m, will significantly boost City’s accounts by the end of the season.

The Athletic’s report highlights the strategic planning behind these moves, ensuring both the club’s financial health and the players’ professional development.