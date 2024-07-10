England vs Netherlands: EURO 2024 Preview and FREE Watching Guide

Euro 2024 Showdown: England vs Netherlands

Exciting Semi-Final in Dortmund

Tonight, an electrifying Euro 2024 semi-final unfolds as England clashes with the Netherlands in Dortmund. This matchup promises high stakes and high drama, with both teams eyeing a spot in the final. Despite a somewhat lacklustre campaign, the Three Lions have muscled their way into the last four, buoyed by a recent penalty shootout triumph over Switzerland. This victory sparked renewed hopes among fans that England could reach the European Championship final for the second consecutive time.

Dutch Hopes High After Defeating Turkey

The Netherlands, on the other hand, enters this match with confidence after overcoming Turkey, considered the dark horse of the tournament. The Dutch team is driven by the ambition to emulate their historic 1988 triumph on German soil.

Catch the Action Live

For fans eager to watch every minute of this pivotal match, tune into ITV1. Coverage starts at 6:30 PM BST, leading up to the 8 PM kick-off. Additionally, the game is available for live streaming online through the ITVX app and website, completely free of charge.

Tonight’s semi-final not only sets the stage for a thrilling encounter but also marks a critical moment for both nations in their Euro 2024 campaigns.