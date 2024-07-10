Player Ratings: Last-Minute Heroics Send England to Euro 2024 Final

England Triumphs Over Netherlands to Secure Euro 2024 Final Spot

In a dramatic encounter at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park, England triumphed over the Netherlands with a 2-1 victory, thanks to Ollie Watkins’ last-minute winner. The match was a roller-coaster of emotions, with both sides displaying moments of brilliance and tactical ingenuity. England’s progression to their second consecutive European Championship final was nothing short of thrilling.

Early Drama in Dortmund

The atmosphere was electric from the outset, with both Dutch and English supporters filling the streets and stands with fervent anticipation. The Netherlands struck first, with Xavi Simons capitalising on a lapse from Declan Rice to score a stunning goal past Jordan Pickford, igniting the Dutch hopes early in the match.

Despite this early setback, England demonstrated their resilience, much like they had throughout the tournament. Harry Kane levelled the score with a flawlessly executed penalty after a controversial VAR review of Denzel Dumfries’ challenge. Kane’s goal injected confidence into the English side, who dominated the remainder of the first half with fluid, aggressive play.

England’s Midfield Masterclass

The first half showcased England’s midfield prowess. Phil Foden, operating from an inside-right position, orchestrated numerous attacks, constantly threatening the Dutch defence. Kobbie Mainoo’s energy and ball-winning ability were pivotal in maintaining England’s momentum.

The Dutch, however, adapted strategically. Ronald Koeman’s decision to replace the injured Memphis Depay with midfielder Joey Veerman indicated a shift to contain England’s creativity. This tactical change bore fruit in the second half, as the Netherlands regained composure and began to assert pressure.

Tactical Battle and Late Heroics

The second half evolved into a tactical stalemate, with both managers making significant changes. Koeman’s adjustments saw the Netherlands pressing more effectively, limiting England’s opportunities. However, Gareth Southgate’s substitutions ultimately swung the game back in England’s favour.

With the match seemingly headed for extra time, Southgate introduced Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins. This decision paid dividends in the dying moments of the game. Palmer’s deft pass found Watkins, who executed a clinical finish to secure England’s place in the final. The stadium erupted in scenes of jubilation from the English supporters.

Player Ratings

Netherlands (4-2-3-1)

Bart Verbruggen : 6/10

: 6/10 Denzel Dumfries : 6/10

: 6/10 Stefan de Vrij : 6/10

: 6/10 Virgil van Dijk : 7/10

: 7/10 Nathan Ake : 7/10

: 7/10 Jerdy Schouten : 5/10

: 5/10 Tijjani Reijnders : 5/10

: 5/10 Donyell Malen : 4/10

: 4/10 Xavi Simons : 7/10

: 7/10 Cody Gakpo : 4/10

: 4/10 Memphis Depay: 4/10

Substitutes

Joey Veerman (35′ for Depay): 7/10

(35′ for Depay): 7/10 Wout Weghorst (46′ for Malen): 6/10

England (3-4-2-1)

Jordan Pickford : 6/10

: 6/10 Kyle Walker : 6/10

: 6/10 John Stones : 7/10

: 7/10 Marc Guehi : 7/10

: 7/10 Bukayo Saka : 7/10

: 7/10 Declan Rice : 6/10

: 6/10 Kobbie Mainoo : 8/10

: 8/10 Kieran Trippier : 4/10

: 4/10 Phil Foden : 7/10

: 7/10 Jude Bellingham : 4/10

: 4/10 Harry Kane: 5/10

Substitutes