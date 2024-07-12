Report: Arsenal and City Target Newcastle Midfielder

Bruno Guimarães: The Midfield Maestro in Demand

Interest from Top Premier League Clubs

According to Teamtalk, Arsenal and Manchester City are both expressing interest in Newcastle United’s star midfielder, Bruno Guimarães. Despite his contentment at St James’ Park, the allure of playing for top Premier League clubs continues to generate speculation. Guimarães has been a standout performer for Newcastle since his £40m transfer from Lyon in January 2022, scoring 17 goals and providing 16 assists in 107 appearances. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has expressed his desire to keep Guimarães, highlighting the midfielder’s happiness and significant role in the team. However, with Financial Fair Play rules in consideration, a substantial offer could potentially see Guimarães leave, with sources estimating a transfer fee of around £80m.

Standout Stats and Performance

Bruno Guimarães has made a remarkable impact at Newcastle United. At 26 years old, the Brazilian international plays as a defensive midfielder, a role in which he has excelled. During the 2023/24 season, Guimarães appeared in 37 Premier League matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 8 assists. He also featured in 6 UEFA Champions League matches, contributing 1 assist and participated in the FA Cup and EFL Cup. On the international stage, Guimarães has earned 28 caps for Brazil, further establishing his credentials as a top-tier midfielder.

Compared to Other Premier League Midfielders

When comparing Bruno Guimarães to another Premier League midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool, the statistics highlight Guimarães’ exceptional performance. In the 2023/24 season, Guimarães boasted a pass completion rate (Cmp%) of 83.9%, slightly lower than Mac Allister’s 86.6%. However, Guimarães excelled in defensive actions, with a challenge success rate (Tkl%) of 51.9% compared to Mac Allister’s 47.2%. These figures underscore Guimarães’ dual threat as both a playmaker and a defensive stalwart, making him one of the Premier League’s most balanced midfielders.

Transfer Valuation and Possibilities

With a market valuation of €85m, according to Transfermarkt, Bruno Guimarães is undoubtedly a valuable asset. His contract with Newcastle United extends for several more years, ensuring the club is in a strong position to demand a high transfer fee. Despite the speculation, it appears unlikely that Guimarães will leave Newcastle this summer, especially after the club addressed its Financial Fair Play concerns. However, should a substantial offer materialize from a club like Manchester City or Arsenal, Guimarães might find it hard to resist the opportunity to compete for top honours.

Future Prospects and Conclusion

Bruno Guimarães remains a pivotal player for Newcastle United, combining skill, vision, and defensive acumen. While the interest from top Premier League clubs is significant, the likelihood of a move depends on various factors, including financial offers and Newcastle’s willingness to negotiate. For now, the Magpies will be keen to retain their midfield talisman as they aim to build on their recent successes.