Report: Arsenal Striker Linked with Surprising Move to French Club

Marseille Sets Sights on Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah

In an intriguing twist of transfer strategy, Olympique de Marseille are eyeing Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah as a potential addition to their squad. As reported by Foot Mercato, the French club, under the guidance of new coach Roberto De Zerbi, are leaning towards English talent following their recent Serie A interests.

New Targets for Pablo Longoria

Pablo Longoria, Marseille’s sporting director, seems to have shifted his focus to the Premier League, despite the club’s recent appointment of an Italian coach. This pivot is likely influenced by De Zerbi’s intimate knowledge of the English market, thanks to his tenure at Brighton. “After much focus on Serie A, Longoria is adopting an English accent in his scouting pursuits,” Foot Mercato notes, underscoring a strategic pivot in Marseille’s recruitment philosophy.

Nketiah: A Fresh Challenge Awaits

Eddie Nketiah, at 25, appears open to new horizons, and Marseille could offer just that. With only one international cap, similar to fellow target Mason Greenwood, Nketiah’s experience in England could be invaluable to Marseille. Last season, he saw increased playtime with 10 starts in the Premier League. “Nketiah has served as Arsenal’s luxury joker in recent seasons, and now he may find a new deck to play his cards,” reported Foot Mercato.

Early Positive Signals

The initial talks between Marseille and Nketiah have reportedly started off on the right foot. This isn’t the first time Marseille has tapped Arsenal for talent; their last acquisition was Mattéo Guendouzi in 2022, a move that both parties have benefited from. The current discussions with Nketiah might be in the early stages, but the outlook appears promising.

As Marseille continues to build a competitive team under De Zerbi’s leadership, the acquisition of a player like Nketiah could signify a significant shift towards leveraging Premier League experience to fortify their lineup. If these negotiations come to fruition, it could mark another successful Premier League import for the Phocéens, blending young talent with seasoned strategic plays.