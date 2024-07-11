Report: USA Part Ways with Berhalter After Copa Setback

USA Dismiss Gregg Berhalter After Copa America Disappointment

Sudden Exit for Berhalter

In a startling decision, the USA has terminated the contract of head coach Gregg Berhalter following a disappointing performance in the Copa America, where the team exited in the group stages. This month, the squad faced a significant setback, becoming the first host nation to bow out of the group phase after losses to Panama and Uruguay.

Federation Expresses Gratitude

Despite the team’s underperformance, the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) acknowledged Berhalter’s contributions over the past five years. “We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the men’s national team and to US soccer,” stated USSF Sporting Director Matt Crocker. He added, “Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organisation and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward.”

Search for a New Leader Begins

As the USA looks to the future, particularly with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, where it will co-host with Canada and Mexico, the search for a new head coach has already commenced. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is rumoured to be in the running for the position, sparking discussions and anticipation about the potential new direction of the team.

Berhalter’s Turbulent Tenure

Berhalter’s time with the team has been marked by highs and lows. His first tenure concluded in 2022 amidst an investigation into past conduct, where he admitted to an incident involving his wife during their teenage years. Despite the controversy, US Soccer found no legal barriers to his continued employment. His achievements included leading the team to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and securing the Concacaf Nations League Gold Cup in 2021. However, after only 14 games in his second spell and a critical 1-0 loss to Uruguay, Berhalter stated, “I am the right person to lead the team to the 2026 World Cup,” a claim that now echoes as a poignant finale to his chapter with the team.