It’s Coming Home: Can England Beat Spain and Finally Get Over the Line?

England’s Journey to the Final: An Unexpected Path to Glory

England has made it to the final against Spain in a surprising turn of events. In the latest episode of The That’s Football Podcast, Mark Goldbridge and his contributors delve into England’s tumultuous journey and their prospects in the final. Let’s explore the highlights and insights from their passionate discussion.

England’s Dramatic Road to the Final

Mark Goldbridge, visibly stunned, opens the podcast by expressing disbelief over England’s progress: “There’s going to be people talking about cheating, there’s going to be talking about referees… but I’ve got to give them a massive thumbs up for the last two days.” Goldbridge highlights the controversial penalty decision that played into England’s favour, noting that it “probably gave us a penalty that most people wouldn’t have given.”

The contributors recount England’s nerve-wracking moments, from Jude Bellingham’s unexpected overhead kick against Slovakia to Bukayo Saka’s magical performance against Switzerland. “We were 60 seconds away from going out,” Goldbridge recalls, emphasizing the narrow escapes and moments of brilliance that have characterized England’s campaign.

Tactical Insights and Player Performances

The podcast takes a critical look at Gareth Southgate’s tactical decisions and player selections. Goldbridge argues, “This England team should have won the Euros playing good football… if we win it Southgate’s way, fair play, but we should be winning this tournament because we’ve got the components to win it and play like Spain.”

The conversation shifts to individual performances, with a particular focus on Ollie Watkins, whose crucial goal against the Netherlands secured England’s place in the final. Goldbridge praises Watkins: “I’ve been on about him all season… he is a quality, quality player, and it was a quality goal.” He stresses the importance of starting Watkins in the final, criticizing Harry Kane’s recent form: “Kane has been crap all tournament… Watkins has to start the final.”

Facing Spain: The Ultimate Test

Looking ahead to the final, the contributors acknowledge Spain’s superiority. Goldbridge candidly admits, “Spain is so much better than us… if it’s about football, Spain have got to win.” However, he also believes in England’s potential for an upset: “When you’ve scammed your way past Slovakia and Switzerland and the Netherlands, why not do it against Spain?”

The discussion turns to England’s tactical approach against Spain. Goldbridge emphasizes the need for pace and an effective out-ball strategy, which he believes Watkins can provide: “Spain are going to play possession football… we need an out ball, we need pace… Watkins has to start the final.”

Conclusion

The podcast concludes with a mix of hope and realism. Goldbridge reflects on the opportunity at hand: “For the first time in my life, I’ll see England lift a major tournament… it could be coming home.” He urges the fans and the team to aim for victory, emphasizing that losing the final would nullify the progress made so far: “We lose that, we’ve [explicit] lost. We’ve got to win; it’s as simple as that.”

England’s journey to the final has been filled with unexpected twists and dramatic moments. As they prepare to face Spain, the team’s performance and tactical decisions will be under intense scrutiny. Regardless of the outcome, this campaign has already etched itself into the annals of English football history.