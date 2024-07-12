Report: Celtic Reveal Price Tag for Potential Record-Breaking Move

Celtic’s Firm Stand on Matt O’Riley Amid Atalanta Interest

Initial Bid from Atalanta Rejected

Celtic have firmly rejected Atalanta’s initial bid for midfielder Matt O’Riley, signalling their high valuation of the player. As reported by Sky Sports, the Scottish champions are bracing for a potentially enhanced offer from the Serie A club, which is already gearing up for a renewed attempt to secure the 23-year-old talent. This initial refusal highlights Celtic’s stance on retaining their key players unless a significant offer is presented.

Setting a Record Transfer Fee Expectation

The valuation of O’Riley is seen in the context of previous high-profile departures from Celtic. With the club record transfer currently standing at £25 million from the sale of winger Jota to Al Ittihad last year, Celtic anticipates a similar, if not higher, market figure for O’Riley. This expectation is based on the midfielder’s critical role and his recent performance, including a standout tally of 19 goals and 18 assists in the previous season.

O’Riley’s Rising Profile

O’Riley’s prowess was on full display as he contributed to Celtic’s 6-4 pre-season victory at Queen’s Park, underscoring his importance to the team both on and off the pitch. His contract, extending until 2027, places Celtic in a strong negotiating position, especially after declining a bid from Atletico Madrid earlier this year.

European Clubs in Pursuit

Atalanta is not alone in their pursuit of O’Riley, with multiple top-tier European clubs showing interest. This wide attention further asserts the midfielder’s rising stock in European football circles and indicates a potentially busy transfer window for Celtic as they aim to either fend off interest or secure a record-breaking fee for their star player.

Celtic’s strategic approach to O’Riley’s transfer saga will be crucial in setting precedents for future negotiations and maintaining their competitive strength in both domestic and European competitions.