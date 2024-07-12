Preview: Manchester United’s Pre-Season Begins with Rosenborg Clash

Manchester United Takes on Rosenborg in High-Profile Pre-Season Friendly

Pivotal Pre-Season Match at Lerkendal Stadion

As football clubs gear up for the upcoming season, Manchester United is set to encounter Rosenborg in a much-anticipated pre-season friendly. Scheduled for a 5 pm BST kick-off on Monday, July 15, 2024, the match is poised to take place at the scenic Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim, Norway. This game marks the start of a busy summer for United, featuring additional stops in Edinburgh, Los Angeles, and South Carolina, leading up to the Community Shield.

Young Talent to Watch

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, opts for a fresh approach this season, bringing a youthful squad to Norway. The absence of players involved in Euro 2024 or the Copa America offers a golden opportunity for rising stars like James Scanlon, Habeeb Ogunneye, Will Fish, and Harry Amass to showcase their skills on an international stage.

With a strategy to play two different XIs across the match, fans can expect to see a mix of experience and budding talent, with established names like Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana also making appearances. The participation of Harry Maguire, however, remains uncertain as he recovers from last season’s injury.

Viewing Details for Fans

For fans eager to catch every moment of this exciting clash, the match will be broadcast live on MUTV in the UK. Additionally, supporters can stream the game live online via the MUTV app and website, ensuring no one misses out on the action.

A Friendly with Competitive Edge

While pre-season friendlies are often unpredictable, this match between Manchester United and Rosenborg promises to be a competitive and engaging encounter. Despite being the first time these teams meet in many years, they have faced each other in friendlies before, with Manchester United triumphing in past encounters.

As Rosenborg navigates through their season currently positioned eighth in the Eliteserien, this game serves as a crucial juncture to gauge their progress against one of football’s most storied clubs. On the other hand, Manchester United’s blend of youth and experience under the astute guidance of Ten Hag is expected to provide a glimpse into the tactical innovations planned for the upcoming season.

Final Thoughts

This pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Rosenborg is not just a routine warm-up match but a significant event that sets the tone for the rigorous season ahead. It offers a platform for young talents to rise to the occasion and seasoned players to regain their top form. With strategic insights and a glimpse into future prospects, this match is an essential fixture in the pre-season calendar for both teams.

Manchester United’s journey through this summer’s friendlies, starting with this exciting matchup against Rosenborg, is a narrative of preparation, potential, and the pursuit of excellence that fans will closely follow.