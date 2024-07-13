Report: Premier League New Boys Secure Huge Signing from City

Ipswich Town Secure Liam Delap from Manchester City in £20m Deal

Ipswich Town have made a significant acquisition by signing forward Liam Delap from Manchester City, a deal potentially worth up to £20m. This transfer marks a strategic move for the newly-promoted Premier League side as they bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Premier League New Boys Strengthen Attack

Liam Delap, son of former Stoke midfielder Rory Delap, joins Ipswich on a five-year contract that will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2029. The 21-year-old becomes Ipswich’s fourth signing of the summer, underscoring the club’s ambition to cement their place in the Premier League.

Despite interest from Southampton, Delap opted for Ipswich, joining Kieran McKenna’s squad in an initial £15m deal, with an additional £5m in potential add-ons. “The manager here likes to play exciting football. It’s quick and intense and I am looking forward to that,” Delap expressed on the club’s website. “I want to bring goals and assists and I’ll work as hard as I can to help the team.”

✍️ We are delighted to confirm that Liam Delap has joined us from Manchester City. The forward has penned a five-year deal at Portman Road. 💪 Read more. ⤵️ — IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) July 13, 2024

Delap’s Journey and Potential

Delap’s career began at Manchester City, where he made two Premier League appearances. Last season, he was loaned to Hull City in the Championship, scoring eight goals in 32 appearances. He also had stints at Stoke and has been capped by England Under-21s, scoring on his debut against Luxembourg last September.

McKenna is optimistic about Delap’s future at Ipswich, highlighting his blend of physical and technical skills. “He is a player with outstanding physical and technical attributes who has a hunger to come here and continue to learn and improve,” McKenna said. “He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here.”

Ipswich’s Ambitious Plans

This signing reflects Ipswich’s strategic approach to their return to the Premier League. Delap’s addition to the squad aims to inject energy and attacking prowess. As the team prepares for the challenges ahead, Delap’s hunger and potential are seen as vital components for their success.

Ipswich fans will be eager to see Delap in action, hoping he can deliver on his promise of goals and assists, helping to secure the club’s Premier League status for years to come.