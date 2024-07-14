Journalist: Chelsea Planning Bold Move for Premier League Forward

Ollie Watkins to Chelsea: Is It Really Happening?

The transfer window is heating up with rumours and speculation swirling around top Premier League clubs. One of the hottest topics is Chelsea’s interest in Aston Villa’s prolific striker Ollie Watkins. According to a recent article on TEAMtalk, Chelsea are exploring options to bolster their attack and have identified Watkins as a prime target. But how feasible is this move? Let’s dive into the details.

What’s Been Said

TEAMtalk reports that Chelsea could be looking to offload two midfielders to facilitate a move for Ollie Watkins. The Blues are willing to offer Conor Gallagher as part of the deal, given that Gallagher is in the final year of his contract and could be a valuable asset for Villa. Aston Villa, however, have already strengthened their midfield with the signings of Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley, and are close to securing Amadou Onana from Everton. This raises questions about their need for another midfielder like Gallagher.

In the article, TEAMtalk mentions: “Chelsea are looking at Ollie Watkins and willing to offload two midfielders. Gallagher, who captained Chelsea at times last season, is seen as a sellable asset.” The speculation is rife, but it’s uncertain if Villa would be willing to part with their star striker, especially after securing Champions League qualification.

The Key Stats

Ollie Watkins has been sensational this season. Standing at 1.80 meters, the 28-year-old forward has made 37 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. His contributions have been vital for Aston Villa, not only domestically but also in European competitions. Watkins played a crucial role in Villa’s journey to the Champions League, underlining his value to the team.

Internationally, Watkins has earned 14 caps for England, scoring 4 goals. His recent performance in the Euro 2024 semi-final, where he scored the decisive goal to send England to the final, has only enhanced his reputation as a clutch performer. Watkins’ consistent display of skills and scoring prowess makes him a valuable asset in any team’s forward line.

Compare Him To

Let’s compare Ollie Watkins to Chelsea’s current forward, Nicolas Jackson. Jackson has struggled to meet expectations this season, underperforming his expected goals (xG). In stark contrast, Watkins has been in superb form, consistently delivering goals and assists across all competitions.

For example, Watkins has netted 27 goals in all competitions this season, whereas Jackson has managed significantly fewer, with his xG indicating he should have scored more. The potential upgrade with Watkins joining Chelsea would be substantial. Watkins’ ability to finish chances and create opportunities makes him a perfect fit for a team looking to enhance its attacking efficiency.

Likelihood and Fee

Ollie Watkins is currently valued at €65 million, according to Transfermarkt, with his contract running until June 2028. His market value reflects his recent performances and potential for further growth. However, securing Watkins would likely require a hefty transfer fee, especially considering Villa’s reluctance to sell their key player during a Champions League campaign.

Even with Conor Gallagher included in the deal, Aston Villa would likely demand a significant sum. Watkins is on a contract that ensures his stay at Villa for the foreseeable future, and it’s debatable whether he would be willing to move to a team not competing in the Champions League next season. The financial aspect, combined with Watkins’ commitment to Villa, makes this transfer highly unlikely.