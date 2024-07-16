Report: Arsenal, Tottenham Battle Bayern for Rennes £50m Teen Sensation

Bayern’s Pursuit of Rennes Starlet Désiré Doué: A Comprehensive Analysis





You’d probably lean towards Bundesliga over The Premier League here’s but who knows. Bayern Munich’s relentless pursuit of top talent continues, with the latest target being Rennes’ teenage sensation, Désiré Doué. According to sources, including renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are eager to secure the services of this highly-rated young winger. But what makes Doué such a sought-after prospect? Let’s delve into the details.

Advanced Talks and Competition

TEAMtalk has reported that Bayern Munich are in “advanced talks” with both Doué and Rennes, as they edge closer to sealing the deal. Plettenberg, a well-known figure in the transfer news circuit, highlighted Bayern’s serious interest, stating, “Bayern have had an opening offer for Doué rejected and are now preparing a second, improved bid.” Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also linked with the young Frenchman, but Bayern seem to be leading the race. Paris Saint-Germain has shown interest too, but their hopes of keeping Doué in France might be in vain if Bayern’s pursuit proves successful.

Doué’s Impressive Statistics

Désiré Doué, at just 19 years old, has already made a significant impact in Ligue 1. Playing primarily as a left winger, he can also operate effectively as a No 10 or on the right flank. This season, he has accumulated impressive statistics:

Appearances (2023/24): 31 in Ligue 1, 6 in Europa League, 5 in Coupe de France, and 2 in National 3 – Groupe E.

31 in Ligue 1, 6 in Europa League, 5 in Coupe de France, and 2 in National 3 – Groupe E. Goals and Assists: In the 2023/24 season, Doué has scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists across all competitions.

In the 2023/24 season, Doué has scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists across all competitions. Minutes Played: 1,624 in Ligue 1, 347 in Europa League, 334 in Coupe de France, and 90 in National 3.

1,624 in Ligue 1, 347 in Europa League, 334 in Coupe de France, and 90 in National 3. International Appearances: Doué is a France U21 international and has been capped at various youth levels.

Doué is a France U21 international and has been capped at various youth levels. Other Key Stats: Doué’s performance data from FBref showcases his remarkable potential. He ranks in the 93rd percentile for progressive passes, 85th for tackles, and 94th for progressive carries and blocks among midfielders.

These numbers underline why top clubs across Europe are monitoring his progress closely.

Comparison with Premier League Player

In comparing Désiré Doué to an established Premier League player, Simon Adingra of Brighton comes to mind. Both players share similar playing styles and positions on the pitch. According to FBref, Doué outperforms many of his peers in crucial areas:

Expected Goals (xG) and Non-Penalty Expected Goals (NPxG): Doué’s xG per 90 is 0.19, compared to Adingra’s 0.47. His NPxG per 90 is 0.18, while Adingra’s is 0.42. This highlights Doué’s potential in goal-scoring situations.

Doué’s xG per 90 is 0.19, compared to Adingra’s 0.47. His NPxG per 90 is 0.18, while Adingra’s is 0.42. This highlights Doué’s potential in goal-scoring situations. Touches in the Box: Doué has 3.42 successful take-ons per 90 (94th percentile), indicating his ability to navigate through defenses. Adingra, meanwhile, has 2.47 successful take-ons per 90.

Doué has 3.42 successful take-ons per 90 (94th percentile), indicating his ability to navigate through defenses. Adingra, meanwhile, has 2.47 successful take-ons per 90. Percentiles: Doué ranks in the 79th percentile for shot-creating actions (4.19 per 90), 94th for progressive passes (6.71 per 90), and 94th for interceptions (0.91 per 90), showcasing his all-around game and defensive contributions. In comparison, Adingra also shows strong percentiles but Doué’s defensive metrics are particularly noteworthy.

Adingra, who has made a name for himself in the Premier League, provides a benchmark for Doué. Their similar profiles make Doué’s potential transition to a top European club even more compelling.

Transfer Valuation and Future Prospects

According to Transfermarkt, Désiré Doué is valued at €30 million (£25.7 million), but Rennes are reportedly holding out for €60 million (£50 million). Doué’s contract with Rennes runs until June 2026, giving the club a strong negotiating position. Bayern Munich appear to be the frontrunners, particularly under the new recruitment strategies of Christoph Freund and Max Eberl, who are targeting young talent to rejuvenate the squad. However, the Premier League interest remains strong. If clubs like Arsenal or Tottenham decide to ramp up their efforts, it could lead to an exciting bidding war. Given Doué’s potential and current performance levels, any investment in him could pay significant dividends in the future. You’d still lean towards Munich though.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Désiré Doué: Performance Data and Stats Breakdown

Désiré Doué, Rennes’ teenage prodigy, has been turning heads with his remarkable performances, as illustrated by his comprehensive performance data over the last 365 days, according to FBref and visualised by FBCharts. This statistical analysis offers an in-depth look at his all-round capabilities on the pitch.

Attacking Excellence

Doué’s attacking prowess is vividly demonstrated in the graphic. He ranks in the 97th percentile for shot-creating actions and touches in the attacking penalty area, making him a formidable presence in the final third. His expected assisted goals (xAG) and non-penalty expected goals (npxG) are also impressive, both sitting high in the 90th and 84th percentiles respectively. This indicates his ability not only to score but to create significant goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates. His total shots rank in the 97th percentile, underscoring his aggressive approach to offensive play.

Possession and Creativity

In terms of possession, Doué excels, ranking in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and progressive carries, which highlights his dribbling skills and ability to advance the ball up the pitch. His progressive passes and passes attempted are in the 83rd and 90th percentiles, respectively, showcasing his vision and distribution skills. The 97th percentile in touches in the attacking penalty area signifies his active involvement in dangerous attacking positions, making him a constant threat to defenders.

Defensive Contributions

Although primarily known for his offensive and possession skills, Doué’s defensive contributions should not be overlooked. He ranks in the 90th percentile for clearances, indicating his readiness to help out in defensive situations. His intercepting ability places him in the 50th percentile, reflecting a balanced approach to his midfield duties. However, his tackles and blocks percentages are relatively lower, suggesting areas for potential improvement in his defensive game.

Conclusion

Désiré Doué’s stats underscore why he is one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents. His blend of attacking, possession, and defensive skills make him a versatile asset. Bayern Munich’s interest, as well as that of other top clubs, is well justified by this impressive performance data.