Report: Manchester City Star Goalkeeper Considering Saudi Move Amid Contract Standoff

Manchester City’s Ederson Moraes: Ready for a Saudi Pro League Move?

In a surprising turn of events, Manchester City have received a £25 million bid from the Saudi Pro League for their star goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes. According to an exclusive report by Graeme Bailey in HITC Football, the Saudi Pro League is making aggressive moves to attract top-tier goalkeepers away from European football this summer.

Ederson’s Contract Situation

Ederson, whose contract with Manchester City runs until 2026, has reportedly expressed his willingness to leave the Etihad Stadium. Contract extension talks have stalled, making his departure more plausible. If the Brazilian goalkeeper moves to Saudi Arabia, he is expected to become the highest-paid goalkeeper globally, with a staggering offer of around £500,000 per week on the table.

Dan Owen of HITC Football suggests that Ederson’s potential move could see him follow former City teammates Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte, who have already joined the Saudi Pro League.

Manchester City’s Stance on Ederson’s Transfer

Manchester City have received a £25 million offer for Ederson, although they would prefer a sum closer to £30 million. The club’s position remains firm: they will not obstruct any player’s departure if they wish to leave. This principle was evident when the 2023 treble winners allowed Mahrez and Laporte to join Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr respectively.

City have also renewed the contract of their second-choice goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, indicating their confidence in his ability to step up as the first-choice goalkeeper if Ederson leaves. Additionally, there is interest in Roma’s Mile Svilar as a potential reinforcement.

Should the deal go through, Ederson is likely to reunite with Laporte at Al-Nassr, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Alex Telles, and Sadio Mane. This ambitious move underscores the Saudi Pro League’s strategy to elevate its profile by attracting high-caliber international talent.

Implications for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Other Goalkeepers

Interestingly, the Saudi Pro League’s interest isn’t limited to Ederson. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea’s goalkeeper, is also on their radar. HITC reports that Al-Ittihad is in talks with Chelsea for Kepa, who has struggled to cement his place at Stamford Bridge and spent last season on loan at Real Madrid. Despite his challenges, Kepa remains a significant figure in the transfer market.

The intertwining futures of several goalkeepers add an intriguing dimension to this summer’s transfer activities. For instance, Liverpool’s potential interest in Andriy Lunin as a replacement for Alisson could impact Kepa’s situation at Real Madrid.

Ederson’s potential move to the Saudi Pro League marks a significant moment for both Manchester City and the league itself. With the possibility of becoming the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, Ederson’s transfer could set a new precedent in football’s financial landscape. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s proactive approach in securing Stefan Ortega and exploring other options ensures they remain well-prepared for any eventuality.

As Dan Owen aptly highlighted, the shifting dynamics in the goalkeeper market this summer are a testament to the ever-evolving nature of football transfers. Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see how these high-stakes negotiations unfold.