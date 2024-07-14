Report: Leicester City Close to Signing €30m Juve Star

Leicester City Eyes Talented Winger Matias Soulé: A Transfer in the Making?

Matias Soulé Open to Leicester Move

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that, Argentine winger Matias Soulé is keen on a move to Leicester City. Soulé, who has made his intentions clear to the Foxes, is ready to sign a contract worth €2.5m/€3m per season.

Transfer Negotiations: Foxes vs. Bianconeri

Leicester City has shown a serious interest by preparing to bid €25m plus €5m in add-ons for the ex-Frosinone loanee. However, Juventus, known as the Bianconeri, are holding out for at least €30m plus add-ons. This discrepancy has left the Foxes needing a final push to seal the deal.

Agent Discussions in Turin

The player’s agent is currently in Turin, negotiating his client’s future with Juventus. Despite Roma’s interest, the Giallorossi are not willing to match Juventus’s demands, leaving Leicester City in a favorable position. The recent signing of Soulé’s ex-teammate Caleb Okoli by Leicester further fuels the speculation.

The Path Forward

As the transfer window progresses, Leicester City appears to be leading the race to sign Soulé. With the right offer, the talented winger could soon be showcasing his skills at the King Power Stadium, adding a significant boost to the Foxes’ squad.