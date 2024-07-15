Report: Liverpool Eye Top Defender as Van Dijk’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Liverpool’s Transfer Moves: Inacio and Beyond

Liverpool are making significant strides in securing a deal for Sporting Lisbon’s centre-back Goncalo Inacio, as reported by CaughtOffside. With uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk’s future, the Reds are prioritising a new central defender this summer.

Goncalo Inacio: The Main Target

According to sources close to the situation, there is a growing feeling that Sporting Lisbon might be willing to compromise on Inacio’s €60m release clause. The 22-year-old Portugal international has been on the radar of top clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal, but Liverpool are now the clear favourites. “Inacio is currently the priority for Liverpool,” CaughtOffside reports, emphasising the club’s focused efforts on this talented defender.

Exploring Alternatives

Liverpool are also considering other options should the Inacio deal not materialise. Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, and Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt are all on their radar. This strategic approach ensures that Liverpool are prepared for any eventuality in their quest to strengthen their defence.

Midfield Reinforcements

New manager Arne Slot has his eyes set on bolstering the midfield as well. He admires Quinten Timber from his former club Feyenoord. Additionally, Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta is another potential target. Despite Juventus being long-time favourites for Koopmeiners, Liverpool could still be a contender for the Netherlands international.

Youssouf Fofana’s Departure

One player no longer in the mix for Liverpool is Youssouf Fofana, who is now on his way to AC Milan. This development narrows down the list of midfield targets but highlights the dynamic nature of the transfer market.

Conclusion

Liverpool’s transfer strategy this summer is clear: reinforce the defence and midfield to maintain their competitive edge. The focus on Goncalo Inacio, with viable alternatives in place, demonstrates the club’s proactive approach. With new managerial guidance and targeted acquisitions, Liverpool aim to solidify their squad for the upcoming season.