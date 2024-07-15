Preview: Rosenborg vs Man Utd Friendly – Where to Watch?

Catch Rosenborg vs Manchester United: Your Guide to Watching the Pre-season Friendly

Excitement Builds as Manchester United Face Rosenborg

Manchester United are set to begin their pre-season endeavours with an away game against Rosenborg later today. The fixture arrives just as the buzz from Euro 2024 continues to echo in the corridors of football, stirring a fresh wave of enthusiasm.

Erik ten Hag’s Campaign Kick-off

In the spotlight is Erik ten Hag, who, fresh off securing a new contract after his FA Cup triumph, is navigating his third campaign at the helm of Manchester United. While it’s still early days in the summer, the anticipation surrounding United’s lineup is palpable, promising a thrilling showcase of their evolving team dynamics.

Where to Watch the Match

For those eager to immerse themselves in the action, the match will be broadcast live on MUTV in the UK. Tune into MUTV from 4pm BST for pre-match coverage, leading up to a 5pm kick-off.

Live Streaming Details

Additionally, fans can stream the match live via the MUTV app and website, ensuring no one misses out on the pre-season action as Manchester United take on Rosenborg.

This fixture not only kicks off Manchester United’s pre-season but also sets the stage for what fans hope will be a season of solid performances and strategic finesse under Erik ten Hag.